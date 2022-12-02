Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Addictions and the holidays: How to manage stress, relapses
The holidays can be stressful for everyone for different reasons. For families who have a loved one with a substance use disorder, there is an extra layer of difficulty. We all want the picture-perfect holiday, but these families deal with a lot of anxiety and turmoil. Rhonda Miller, executive director...
'We are failing them:' Nearly 2M orphans exist in U.S., non-profit's study finds
The non-profit Evermore says there are more than two million U.S. children who have lost a parent or caregiver. Founder and Executive Director Joyal Mulheron calls the problem ‘profound’ and says those numbers from last year mark a 20-year high.
