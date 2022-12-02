ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Twins With Daughter Violet, 17, During Rare Appearance at White House State Dinner

By Meredith Nardino
 3 days ago
Mom's night out! Jennifer Garner attended President Joe Biden 's state dinner on Thursday, December 1, with a very special guest: her daughter Violet .

The 50-year-old actress was accompanied by her and Ben Affleck 's eldest child for the White House soiree in Washington, D.C., both dressed to the nines in black gowns. Garner rocked a floor-length Ralph Lauren gown with sequined accents, accessorizing with a black clutch.

Violet — who turned 17 on Thursday — sparkled in a Carolina Herrera dress with a heart-shaped pattern. Like her mother, she held a black bag and paired the look with pointed-toe heels.

The dynamic duo were all smiles as they stepped into the chic event, holding hands during the family outing.

Garner and Violet were two of roughly 400 guests to attend the state dinner, the first of Biden's administration. The politician, 80, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte Macron for the special occasion. Other notable attendees included pregnant Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend , Stephen Colbert and wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert , Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Anna Wintour and more.

The formal affair also boasted a performance by Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste , who recently left his post as band leader on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert .

Thursday's event marked a rare public appearance for the Yes Day actress and Violet. Garner and Affleck, 50, are also the parents of daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. The former couple announced their separation in 2015 after a decade of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Since calling it quits, the Oscar winner and Garner have been candid about working on their coparenting relationship . "You know what, we're doing really well. ... The kids are great," the Alias alum said during a March 2016 Today show appearance. "They'll be getting up and going to school soon, and Ben is there and he'll be taking them. We will make it work."

Four years later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the exes are "committed to doing the best they can" for the sake of their three kids. " It's always a work in progress . ... If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don't let it have an impact," the insider added. "They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first."

Both Affleck and the Juno star have moved on in the wake of their divorce. Us broke the news in October 2018 that Garner was dating businessman John Miller , and the couple briefly split two years later. The couple rekindled their romance in May 2021 and have only gotten stronger since.

"Jen and John are serious," a source exclusively told Us in October 2021. "They are totally set on a long-term future together. They've taken their time to get this committed."

Meanwhile, the Justice League actor dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and Deep Water costar Ana de Armas before reconnecting with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in early 2021. The twosome were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004 and reconnected nearly 20 years after calling off their 2003 wedding. Affleck proposed for a second time in April.

Three months later, the Gigli costars quietly exchanged vows in Las Vegas. They held another more traditional wedding with loved ones at Affleck's Georgia estate in August. While Garner did not attend , she and Lopez, 53, are on good terms.

"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they've been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship ," a source exclusively told Us in November, adding that Garner "can't believe how sweet" the Grammy nominee has been to her kids. "They really enjoy each other."

Scroll down to see a glimpse of Violet and her mother at President Biden's state dinner:

Comments / 13

Pamela Bocadot Pearson
2d ago

why am I paying for these people to eat lobster and my family is eating soup.

Reply
5
