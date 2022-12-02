Read full article on original website
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
Compton Health Bar brings world of holistic healing to community
COMPTON, Calif. — Compton Health Bar founder Dani Solorio’s passion for herbal medicine blossomed 10 years ago during a dark period. Solorio was undocumented and didn’t have access to health care. She said it was because of their experiences of being undocumented for 28 years that led to opening up this space for holistic healing.
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christensen pleaded NOT guilty to the charges that he was facing. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
California reporting 'very high' flu activity, among the worst in US
California is now reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes as "very high" flu levels as cases surge nationwide.
Day Rodas, Trans Woman Who Worked at L.A. LGBT Center, Found Dead
Day Rodas, a transgender woman who worked for the Los Angeles LGBT Center, was found dead Thursday morning on a roadside in Malibu, Calif., and police are investigating her death as a homicide. Police have not stated exactly what caused her death, Los Angeles TV station KTLA reports. Her family...
With COVID-19 infections rising quickly, L.A. County eyes return to indoor mask mandate
As early as this week, residents of Los Angeles County could be required to wear face masks in public buildings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Over the last three days alone, 10,089 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county along with 29 deaths, according to Los Angeles Public Health.
Orange County enters COVID-19 'medium' transmission level as cases rise
Orange County has moved to the "medium" level of COVID community spread, the OC Health Care Agency announced Friday.
COVID-19 surge continues building in LA County, with 3,100 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize. The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed...
How does California handle problem coyotes?
Coyote attack on toddler the 7th human attack in Los Angeles this year. After a toddler was attacked by a coyote in Woodland Hills earlier this week, many California residents are understandably concerned about the behavior of the bold and often-misunderstood predator. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is...
LA County reports 10,000+ COVID-19 infections
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, Dec. 5, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday....
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds.
Residents in Woodland Hills warned before coyote bit toddler
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents of a Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before a toddler was attacked in front of her home, authorities said Saturday. The attack occurred at about 3:45 p.m....
Out of the shadows: LBCC student turns his life around after growing up around gangs
After having been released from jail earlier this year, 23 year-old student Adrian Burt found himself sleeping in a baseball dugout at Heartwell Park with a blanket and a phone as his only possessions. He had lost everything, including his car, home and job. The people he thought would be...
Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California
LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on challenges facing the district
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen speaks with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho about the challenges facing the district. Also in this episode, Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, talks about what’s being done to combat chronic absenteeism. Plus, Spectrum News 1’s Susan Carpenter...
$78 Million ‘Centralized’ Health Agency Campus Coming To Irvine
The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 29, unanimously approved funding for the design and construction services for a $78 million campus for the Orange County Health Care Agency. Officially recognized as the El Toro Campus Project, the Irvine-based space will enable HCA to create a central location for key services.
Alarming rates of HIV in Inland Empire emphasize need for testing for all
San Bernardino and Riverside counties are among the hardest hit by HIV in California, according to the CDC. They are also among the least tested in the nation. Jennifer Veltman, MD, chair of infectious diseases, pushes an initiative for all to get tested for HIV, regardless if one thinks they are at risk.
Riverside County child suffering from flu, RSV dies
A child diagnosed with influenza and other respiratory complications died at a hospital in western Riverside County, health officials said Thursday. “Any premature death is a tragedy, but the death of a child is particularly difficult,” Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and others impacted by the death of this young child.”
As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate
As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds.
Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings
A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
