Julia Roberts and her latest red carpet look just took her friendship with George Clooney to the next level. On Sunday, the actress arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., wearing a custom Moschino gown that was entirely dedicated to her BFF. Paying tribute to Clooney — who was among one of five honorees at last night's ceremony — with her statement-making outfit, Roberts wore a black floor-length dress covered in gold-framed photos of the actor throughout major moments in his life and career — including his ER era, his artsy 2013 W Magazine cover, and more. Roberts paired the gown with a cropped black blazer and Chopard jewelry.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO