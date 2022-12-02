Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Steakhouses In Miami BeachWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Keke Palmer Had The Best Response To Trolls Who Called Her "Ugly" In A Makeup-Free Photo
"I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."
In Style
Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves
If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.
In Style
Florence Pugh Turned Heads In a Completely Backless, Red-Hot Valentino Gown
Florence Pugh is undoubtedly the ‘It’ actress of the moment, but her talents and grace go far beyond the silver screen. On December 5, the Don’t Worry Darling star attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. There, she stunned the masses in a custom Valentino gown by Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, who would go on to win designer of the year that same night.
In Style
Julia Roberts Wore a Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney on the Red Carpet
Julia Roberts and her latest red carpet look just took her friendship with George Clooney to the next level. On Sunday, the actress arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., wearing a custom Moschino gown that was entirely dedicated to her BFF. Paying tribute to Clooney — who was among one of five honorees at last night's ceremony — with her statement-making outfit, Roberts wore a black floor-length dress covered in gold-framed photos of the actor throughout major moments in his life and career — including his ER era, his artsy 2013 W Magazine cover, and more. Roberts paired the gown with a cropped black blazer and Chopard jewelry.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Y2K Backless Halter Dress
The limits of Emily Ratajkowski's fashion range know no bounds — from sheer dresses to underboob-baring crop tops and sweats, the supermodel can really do it all. And her most recent look paid homage to the early aughts with an ombré backless halter dress. On Monday, the podcast...
In Style
Dua Lipa’s Red Hot Minidress Included a Lacy Keyhole Cutout
Considering Dua Lipa’s impressive wardrobe is always influencing what’s trending (see: vibrant leather trench coats and cozy fall staples), it’s no surprise that her latest look delivered some festive fashion inspiration just in time to save the holiday party dressing scene once and for all. On Friday,...
In Style
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Are Finally Red Carpet Official
After four years of dating, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are officially red carpet official. On Saturday, the notoriously private couple let down their guard and attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, where they dialed up the PDA, offering a rare glimpse into their relationship. While posing for photos at the event, the two held hands, exchanged loving glances, and in multiple snapshots, Suki was pictured resting her head on her boyfriend's shoulder.
In Style
Florence Pugh's Backless Dress — and Lipstick — Matched the Red Carpet
Florence Pugh has become well-versed in shutting down the red carpet — from her iconic Venice Film Festival moment to her sheer white Victoria Beckham gown at the Governors Awards. Now, the fashion muse showed up to the 2022 Fashion Awards blending in, while also standing out, in a major way.
In Style
Keke Palmer Announced She's Pregnant on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer dropped a major bombshell while hosting Saturday Night Live — she's pregnant!. The actress delivered the news during her opening monologue in the best way possible. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight," she said, before ripping open her long suit jacket to reveal her growing stomach. "I am!"
In Style
Nancy Meyers Debunked Rumors That Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz Signed On for a Sequel to 'The Holiday'
It was almost too good to be true. After multiple sources, like The Daily Mail, reported that Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz signed on for a sequel to their 2006 holiday classic, The Holiday, Nancy Meyer cleared the air. In an Instagram post, she said that it was all just a rumor and that the news wasn't true.
In Style
Alexandra Daddario and I Both Love This Sneaker, and It’s Now Available In Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year
After many blisters and foot cramps, I learned that comfortable shoes are a must for living in a place like New York City. My adorable flats and super high heels wouldn’t (always) make the cut. *Cue sad music.* Thankfully, I found an ultra-comfortable pick that would restore my faith in footwear: the Cariuma OCA canvas sneaker — and it’s now available in Pantone’s 2023 color of the year.
In Style
Kirstie Alley Has Died at 71
Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. The star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous passed away on Monday from colon cancer. People reports that the cancer was “only recently discovered,” according to a statement released by her children, True and Lillie Parker, on Instagram. “We...
