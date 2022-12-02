Railhammer aims to bring heavy Smashing Pumpkins tones to all with the launch of Billy Corgan Z-One pickups

Read full article on original website
Miki Berenyi details the songwriting tension that fueled Lush's landmark '90s releases and the twice-broken Gibson 12-string that helped define her sound
British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
The Epiphone Adam Jones signature Les Paul has finally arrived – with a collectible twist
Epiphone's most highly anticipated model has arrived in the form of the Adam Jones Art Collection, a series of seven unique guitars, each with its own piece of eye-catching artwork chosen by the Tool guitarist. More than two years ago, Gibson kicked off its long-in-the-cards partnership with Tool electric guitar...
Jamie Lenman names 10 guitarists who shaped his sound
The ex-Reuben mastermind and UK alt-rock hero names his faves – from grunge and prog icons to a guitar teacher known only as “The Egg”. UK singer-songwriter Jamie Lenman made his name with noughties cult alt-rock trio Reuben, but his solo career has demonstrated his enviable ability to turn his hand to just about any musical genre.
Crobot’s Chris Bishop on the aggressive expansion of his guitar playing vocabulary and the art of a gnarly groove
The Pennsylvania hard rockers’ latest record is a celebration of straight-up, fat-free riffery and songs about the noble art of rocking. Chris Bishop has an eye for the iconic. When he’s not touring with hard rockers Crobot, the Austin-based musician is inking bodies at a local tattoo shop with an assortment of classically gnarly grim reapers, skull-concealing florae and even his band’s own cursive-script logo – at least when the customer in the chair is aware of his high-voltage riffing.
The 10 best guitar riffs of 2022
These are your favorite riffs of the year, and it's a top 10 that brings together some of rock and metal’s biggest hitters. It is that time of year when the people have spoken, the votes have been counted, independently audited by GW’s stats team, and the sounds of wailing and the gnashing of teeth can be heard above the din of the top 10 riffs being played concurrently when, all of a sudden, Metallica releases a single.
Watch Zakk Wylde play a Jimi Hendrix tribute show just two days after his first concert with Pantera
Armed with a Wylde Audio Warhammer guitar – the same he used for Pantera's December 2 show in Mexico – Wylde channeled the guitar icon with renditions of Manic Depression, Little Wing and Purple Haze. Zakk Wylde performed at a special Jimi Hendrix 80th-birthday concert at Austin City...
That time a priceless 145-year-old Martin acoustic was smashed on the set of a Quentin Tarantino film
A mix-up on set meant that Kurt Russell ended up destroying an 1870s parlor guitar on loan direct from the Martin Museum while filming The Hateful Eight – but the story doesn't end there. For guitarists, it was one of the biggest gear-related scandals in recent memory – one...
Watch soldiers from the US and Indian armies perform Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit
The army’s Eleventh Airborne Division has shared a clip of one of its officers performing Smells Like Teen Spirit on guitar, with soliders from the Indian army on bass and drums. The footage captured a moment of R’n’R for the commander of the Denali squadron and soldiers from India’s...
Richie Ranno on auditioning for Ozzy Osbourne, how a uniquely inlaid Strat helped rename Starz and why “there is no future” for the influential hard-rock outfit
The former Stories axeman recalls his friendship with Randy Rhoads, dodgy dealings with Kiss's management and explains why he thinks Ernie Ball Music Mans are the best guitars around. As a proverbial bridge-builder between the '70s and '80s, Starz's Stratocaster-wielding axe-slinger Richie Ranno proved pivotal to the trajectory of hard...
Old Blood Noise Endeavors debuts a "true reverse effect" with the BL-44 Reverse pedal
The psychedelic stompbox allows you to manipulate time backwards with a clock slider to change speeds on the fly. Old Blood Noise Endeavors can usually be relied upon to add some innovative weirdness to the pedal world, and its latest, the BL-44 Reverse, is no exception. OBNE has taken the...
Supro Royale 1932R 1x12 combo review
For players looking for a true tube amp with maximum clean headroom and impressive volume output, the Supro Royale delivers a great range of tones on its own or as the foundation of a pedal-driven platform. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Charlie Jones: “I always wanted a plastic bass guitar, but people never took the idea seriously”
The Cult’s bassist Charlie Jones gives us the first look at his plastic P-Bass, a Custom Shop one-off made by Fender Master Builder Scott Buehl. “Being back on tour in the States touring was a real blast!” enthuses the acclaimed Charlie Jones, whose resume with Page & Plant, Goldfrapp, Robert Plant and many other artists has given him a reputation as a go-to stage and studio bassist. He has good reason to be cheerful, not only because he’s just back from a successful Stateside tour but also because he has a new bass.
Willow on her quest to solo like St. Vincent, getting two-hand tapping lessons from Yvette Young and why her latest album is a love letter to rock music
Following her guitar-heavy creative reinvention, Willow traces her six-string journey so far, her love of heavy music “from Smashing Pumpkins to Lamb of God” and how she hopes to make “women and girls of color feel accepted” in the rock world through her music. She may...
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
John McVie’s Rumours Alembic bass sells for $100,000
John McVie’s one-of-a-kind Alembic used to record The Chain with Fleetwood Mac sells for $100,000. A collection of Fleetwood Mac guitars and memorabilia fetched thousands when it went under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The iconic wooden balls worn by Mick Fleetwood on the cover of their 1977 album Rumours were the top-selling item, bringing an astounding $128,000.
