Ramos replaces Ronaldo, scores hat-trick as Portugal routs Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, the superstar striker’s replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month, made his first...
Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — A chant of "RONALDO! RONALDO!" swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn't coming onto the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was, in fact, sitting in the dugout, looking glum and still wearing...
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
Today at the World Cup: Morocco find right mix and Portugal fire without Ronaldo
Morocco and a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal completed the World Cup quarter-final line-up.The African nation stunned Spain in a penalty shoot-out but with Ronaldo, currently without a club, watching from the bench for the most part Portugal coasted past Switzerland 6-1.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Tuesday unfolded and other news as the last eight were confirmed.Morocco’s players prove themselvesMorocco’s World Cup upset victory over Spain proved players born outside the country can lift them to the next level, according to coach Walid Regragui.Spain-born Achraf Hakimi – one of 14 foreign-born players in the squad – produced an audacious...
Ronaldo benched for World Cup knockout match amid feud with Portugal boss
Cristiano Ronaldo was named among Portugal's substitutes for Tuesday's last-16 encounter with Switzerland after starting in each of his country's previous three matches at the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old forward's demotion to the bench comes after he reacted angrily to his withdrawal during the Selecao's final group game against...
