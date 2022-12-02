Morocco and a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal completed the World Cup quarter-final line-up.The African nation stunned Spain in a penalty shoot-out but with Ronaldo, currently without a club, watching from the bench for the most part Portugal coasted past Switzerland 6-1.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Tuesday unfolded and other news as the last eight were confirmed.Morocco’s players prove themselvesMorocco’s World Cup upset victory over Spain proved players born outside the country can lift them to the next level, according to coach Walid Regragui.Spain-born Achraf Hakimi – one of 14 foreign-born players in the squad – produced an audacious...

