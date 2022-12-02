ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs Utilities’ last-minute safety reminders for wind storm

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As a strong windstorm , expected to last through Friday afternoon, hits Southern Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities is reminding residents how to stay safe through the storm.

Colorado Springs Utilities wants to ensure customers are staying safe when high winds hit the Pikes Peak area.

Few reminders

  • Full electric crews and additional staff will be on standby overnight to respond to emergencies, crews will be available 24/7.
  • Coordinating with the City of Colorado Springs, there will be access to infrastructure, ensuring public and employee safety.
  • Should additional resources be needed, a mutual aid agreement is on the table with neighboring utilities.
  • Colorado Springs Utilities is prepared to stop all non-essential work if emergency repairs are needed due to wind-related damages.
  • The utility company encourages customers to take down or secure outdoor holiday decorations, inflatables, and lights prior to Thursday night.

Electric and natural gas service

  • All downed power lines should be reported at 719-448-4800. Be sure to stay away from power lines.
  • Report and view the outage map here .
  • Avoid turning on ovens, stoves, or camping stoves for heat.
  • Follow manufacturer instructions if a generator is in use.
  • Keep the natural gas meter clear of snow and ice for it to run efficiently. Gently brush snow off with your hands, broom, or brush. Do not kick or hit the meter with a shovel.
  • After the storm, check your home for electric lines on the roof, including the home's mast for damage. The mast must be in working order before crews can safely restore your home's power.

Electric service restoration reminders

  • For large-scale power outages, Colorado Springs Utilities said it "prioritizes restoration based on impacts to critical infrastructure and public safety," and total customer impacts are also taken into account.
  • Crews may be delayed before they can safely repair damaged equipment if the area has extensive tree damage.

Downed trees

  • Use the GoCOS website for non-emergency assistance with downed trees.
  • Report downed street trees in the "public right of way" for the El Paso County area here or call 719-520-6460.

