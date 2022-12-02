Read full article on original website
Susanville City Kickettes Celebrate the Season with ‘Christmas Extraordinaire’
The Susanville City Kickettes’ big annual Christmas Extraordinaire show will be held this weekend, December 10th and 11th at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall and the show promises lots of holiday fun with sky-high kicks and all of the J and J Performing Arts dancers, Santa Claus and more!
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
Saturday’s Christmas tree lighting was truly a magical event. There were more vendors and businesses open than ever before, and the attendance was record breaking. Coupled with the snow, it couldn’t have been more perfect. I have to give it up for the Chamber of Commerce and Historic...
Despite Stormy Weather Tonight’s Christmas Celebration Still a Go
The holiday season has arrived, and despite the inclement weather, the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce is still hosting their annual Magical Country Christmas Celebration this evening, December 3rd, in historic uptown Susanville starting right now on Main Street, which will be closed to traffic for the event. At 6:00p.m....
Lassen County 4H Ambassadors Corner
Wow – December already! The year is almost gone. With the upcoming holiday so many of our Lassen County 4-H groups take this month to participate in Community Service Projects. Lassen County is so giving to every need that comes along. That is one of the things we love...
Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services December 5 – December 12
Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Saints v Buccaneers 5:15 – 8:15p.m., Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard) Monday, December 5.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 6, 1936
Susanville City Council has approved a project for improving streets to remove the danger to pedestrians caused by sections that have deteriorated or have been upraised by tree roots. Emulsified asphalt will be used to patch and smooth the surface of the walks needing attention. City Engineer Martin J. Tilley...
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 6th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Light winds. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 33...
Lassen Land & Home Real Estate Listings for December 4th
CALL US TODAY FOR A MARKET EVALUATION OF YOUR HOME!. Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish, and Lake Forest for Over 40 Years. PENDING! MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL HOME!! MLS 202200262 $449,000. BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME OFFERS 2374 sq.ft.of awesome living space boasting 4 bdrms, 2 1/2 baths plus an...
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Heavy Snow Continues Until Tuesday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties this morning as heavy snow is forecast to continue throughout the day and into Tuesday. Here is Susanville the weather experts are predicting additional snow accumulations...
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for December 4th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update: Special $2,500 Reward Being Offered
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays out tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has authorized a special $2,500 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of escaped Lassen County Jail inmate Angelo Atencio II and his accomplice Ashley Ward.
California's 'MAGA-led' Shasta County lurches further right
November's election results have strengthened the conservative majority's grip.
2 hospitalized, suspect on the loose after shooting in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in the hospital and a suspect is on the loose following a shooting near the Feather Falls Casino Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a shooting at about 1:40 p.m. in the...
469 cars pass through DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Shasta County Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that 469 cars passed through the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday on Shasta Dam Boulevard. 16 drivers were stopped for further investigation. 7 drivers were given field sobriety tests. One driver was arrested for DUI. One driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.
Bulletin: LCSO Looking for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Jail Inmate Escapee and Accomplice
UPDATED: 3:25p.m. LCSO Releases more details and the name of a second suspect. Both are considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail in Susanville this morning. The inmate, identified as 35 year-old...
