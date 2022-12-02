ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, CA

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett

Saturday’s Christmas tree lighting was truly a magical event. There were more vendors and businesses open than ever before, and the attendance was record breaking. Coupled with the snow, it couldn’t have been more perfect. I have to give it up for the Chamber of Commerce and Historic...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Despite Stormy Weather Tonight’s Christmas Celebration Still a Go

The holiday season has arrived, and despite the inclement weather, the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce is still hosting their annual Magical Country Christmas Celebration this evening, December 3rd, in historic uptown Susanville starting right now on Main Street, which will be closed to traffic for the event. At 6:00p.m....
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen County 4H Ambassadors Corner

Wow – December already! The year is almost gone. With the upcoming holiday so many of our Lassen County 4-H groups take this month to participate in Community Service Projects. Lassen County is so giving to every need that comes along. That is one of the things we love...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 6, 1936

Susanville City Council has approved a project for improving streets to remove the danger to pedestrians caused by sections that have deteriorated or have been upraised by tree roots. Emulsified asphalt will be used to patch and smooth the surface of the walks needing attention. City Engineer Martin J. Tilley...
susanvillestuff.com

Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 6th

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Light winds. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 33...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Land & Home Real Estate Listings for December 4th

CALL US TODAY FOR A MARKET EVALUATION OF YOUR HOME!. Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish, and Lake Forest for Over 40 Years. PENDING! MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL HOME!! MLS 202200262 $449,000. BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME OFFERS 2374 sq.ft.of awesome living space boasting 4 bdrms, 2 1/2 baths plus an...
JANESVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Heavy Snow Continues Until Tuesday Morning

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties this morning as heavy snow is forecast to continue throughout the day and into Tuesday. Here is Susanville the weather experts are predicting additional snow accumulations...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for December 4th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
CHICO, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Crime Stoppers Update: Special $2,500 Reward Being Offered

Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays out tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has authorized a special $2,500 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of escaped Lassen County Jail inmate Angelo Atencio II and his accomplice Ashley Ward.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy