Alberton, MT

NBCMontana

Travel on I-90 snarled this morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several crashes on I-90 this morning. 3.25 miles west of Homestake Pass-Exit 233 - Crash with lane blocked westbound until further notice. 1.25 miles west of Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96 - Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice;
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crews battle structure fire near Blue Mountain in Missoula Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews raced to knock down a structure fire just south of Missoula Friday afternoon. Emergency crews are still on scene working to contain the flames. The blaze is in the Blue Mountain area on Forest Hill Trail. Our live weather camera picked up a large smoke...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crash reported north of Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

DeSmet School cancels classes Monday due to flooding

MISSOULA, Mont. — DeSmet School in Missoula canceled all classes on Monday due to flooding in the building. Principal Matthew Driessen reported something went haywire in the fire suppression system and a sprinkler went off. School officials believe it happened around midnight, when a cold air pocket formed in...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Black ice reported on Highway 93

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are reports of several vehicles off the road on Highway 93 south between Missoula and Lolo. Please drive carefully and stay aware of black ice in the area.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Robbery suspects arrested in Elmo after high speed chase

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirms robbery suspects were taken into custody after a high speed chase that ended in the Elmo area at around 2 a.m. A combination of officers from various angencies helped in the arrest. The chase originated in Flathead County, and the...
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

Several rounds of snow in the days ahead; travel impacts

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana

If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Double Front Cafe, Herndon family cooking chicken for 61 years

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Double Front Cafe has been serving patrons at the same location on two streets in Missoula since 1909. The restaurant has no back door. But it has two front doors, one on West Alder Street, and the other on West Railroad Street. It's been owned...
MISSOULA, MT

