Travel on I-90 snarled this morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several crashes on I-90 this morning. 3.25 miles west of Homestake Pass-Exit 233 - Crash with lane blocked westbound until further notice. 1.25 miles west of Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96 - Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice;
I-90 eastbound near Frenchtown reopens after semi-truck fire
Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened following a Saturday morning semi-truck fire. The freeway was closed for several hours.
Man Sets Two Vehicles on Fire, Flees From Deputies in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 3, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to a report of disorderly conduct in the 7800 block of Antelope Drive. While en route, a deputy received information that a male was breaking the windows of vehicles, was pouring gasoline on the vehicles, and setting them on fire.
Crews battle structure fire near Blue Mountain in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews raced to knock down a structure fire just south of Missoula Friday afternoon. Emergency crews are still on scene working to contain the flames. The blaze is in the Blue Mountain area on Forest Hill Trail. Our live weather camera picked up a large smoke...
UPDATE: I-90 west reopens near Clinton
The Montana Department of Transportation reports all lanes of Interstate 90 have neem reopened near Clinton.
Crash reported north of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
DeSmet School cancels classes Monday due to flooding
MISSOULA, Mont. — DeSmet School in Missoula canceled all classes on Monday due to flooding in the building. Principal Matthew Driessen reported something went haywire in the fire suppression system and a sprinkler went off. School officials believe it happened around midnight, when a cold air pocket formed in...
City of Missoula settles on top alternative for Higgins changes
Officials have announced a preferred plan to change the Higgins Avenue corridor, including a reduction of lanes near the downtown district.
Black ice reported on Highway 93
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are reports of several vehicles off the road on Highway 93 south between Missoula and Lolo. Please drive carefully and stay aware of black ice in the area.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
Robbery suspects arrested in Elmo after high speed chase
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirms robbery suspects were taken into custody after a high speed chase that ended in the Elmo area at around 2 a.m. A combination of officers from various angencies helped in the arrest. The chase originated in Flathead County, and the...
Several rounds of snow in the days ahead; travel impacts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
WATCH Missoula Driver Learn Hard Lesson Why You Never Brake Check
It is always so odd to be randomly wandering through the internet only to stumble across a trending video from Missoula. I have always been a fan of dashcam footage because it shows undeniable proof of how stupid people can be when behind the wheel. With the winter weather rolling...
Pursuit of Kalispell armed robbery suspect ends in Lake County
Law enforcement was involved in the pursuit of a Kalispell armed robbery suspect and stolen vehicle on Sunday night.
Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana
If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Missoula’s Miller Creek Residents Angry Over Proposal for Hundreds of Homes
Residents of Lower Miller Creek are worried a proposed development with hundreds of new homes could ruin their neighborhood, a location already struggling with traffic safety and growth. And they're telling Missoula leaders to put the brakes on the Riverfront Trails subdivision before it brings a dramatic increase in density...
Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
Double Front Cafe, Herndon family cooking chicken for 61 years
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Double Front Cafe has been serving patrons at the same location on two streets in Missoula since 1909. The restaurant has no back door. But it has two front doors, one on West Alder Street, and the other on West Railroad Street. It's been owned...
