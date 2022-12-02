ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Green Tennis Center unexpectedly closes

Members of the Green Tennis Center and the Missouri tennis team were dismayed to learn that the facility was closing its doors this weekend. On Friday afternoon, some club members received an email that the center, which is a part of the larger Mizzou Tennis Complex, would be closed, effective Saturday morning.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mizzou is headed to the Gasparilla Bowl to take on Wake Forest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team is headed to Tampa to take on Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23. This will be the first ever matchup between the Tigers and the Deacons. Wake Forest went 7-5 this season and 3-5 in ACC play losing the final...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas

A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missourinet

College Bowl Participation Could Improve Academic Outcomes For Athletes

It was announced over the weekend that the 6-6 Mizzou Tigers football team will play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest on Friday, December 23 at Raymond James Stadium. A November study by the University of Missouri found that college football athletes who participate in bowl games saw improved academic outcomes.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Opening Odds: Missouri vs. Wake Forest

The stage is set. The opponent is picked. The location has a pirate ship. And your Missouri Tigers will be taking the field against an opponent that they’ve never played before. Missouri scrapped and clawed their way to a 6-6 record at the conclusion of the 2022 season and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CJ Coombs

The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959

Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre

What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags

Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed

Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
FULTON, MO

