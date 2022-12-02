Read full article on original website
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
Mizzou WR Dominic Lovett makes it official that he will enter the transfer portal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett made it official Sunday that he will be entering the transfer portal on Monday. Lovett made his announcement official on his Instagram saying, "I wouldn't change these past two years, it all has brought me to my current level." Lovett had...
Green Tennis Center unexpectedly closes
Members of the Green Tennis Center and the Missouri tennis team were dismayed to learn that the facility was closing its doors this weekend. On Friday afternoon, some club members received an email that the center, which is a part of the larger Mizzou Tennis Complex, would be closed, effective Saturday morning.
Mizzou coach, Eliah Drinkwitz responds to report saying they don’t want to play KU in Liberty Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. — With both Mizzou and Kansas’ football teams finishing their seasons at 6-6, there is prime opportunity for both squads to play each other in the Liberty Bowl. Although, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Tigers were not willing to play the Jayhawks in the bowl game. That is […]
2022’s Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of ‘Miss America’
ST. LOUIS – Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. She stopped by to share what it was like being crowned, as well as her time as a student/dance team member at the University of Missouri – Columbia.
Mizzou is headed to the Gasparilla Bowl to take on Wake Forest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team is headed to Tampa to take on Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23. This will be the first ever matchup between the Tigers and the Deacons. Wake Forest went 7-5 this season and 3-5 in ACC play losing the final...
Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas
A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
College Bowl Participation Could Improve Academic Outcomes For Athletes
It was announced over the weekend that the 6-6 Mizzou Tigers football team will play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest on Friday, December 23 at Raymond James Stadium. A November study by the University of Missouri found that college football athletes who participate in bowl games saw improved academic outcomes.
Opening Odds: Missouri vs. Wake Forest
The stage is set. The opponent is picked. The location has a pirate ship. And your Missouri Tigers will be taking the field against an opponent that they’ve never played before. Missouri scrapped and clawed their way to a 6-6 record at the conclusion of the 2022 season and...
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959
Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
Blair Oaks names Capital City High School principal as new superintendent
JEFFERSON CITY — The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced their new superintendent as Ben B. Meldrum. Meldrum, the current head principal at Capital City High School, has 22 years of experience and has spent the last four years at Capital City. Previously Meldrum was the head principal at...
Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide
The Osage Beach lawyer found dead this summer in a car outside a hospital died by suicide, investigators said Monday. The post Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre
What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags
Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
