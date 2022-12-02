ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jT1P0_0jV7DOlO00

A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.

Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.

The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.

Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.

She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes, a court was told.

Davis, of Melksham, Wilts., then went into his room and discovered him lifeless and unresponsive in his cot.

He was rushed to hospital on June 27, 2018 and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

She appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on Thursday and was jailed for two years for an offence of child cruelty. Davis had admitted the offence at a previous hearing in May 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWRxJ_0jV7DOlO00

Prosecutor Simon Jones told the court that a post-mortem examination found a significant head injury - a 15cm skull fracture - but Ethan’s cause of death remains unascertained.

Under questioning, Davis told police her son had fallen out of a door and hit his head - and despite the swelling, bruising and obvious distress, she failed to take him to hospital.

“Any reasonable parent would have noticed the distress and sought medical attention”, Mr Jones added.

Forensic investigator Nicola Anderson also detected that there were high levels of cannabis in Ethan’s hair.

She said it was consistent with Davis smoking the drug around Ethan regularly.

Defence barrister Mark Ashley said his client’s case was a “classic example of post-natal depression”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUGrH_0jV7DOlO00

Ethan was born prematurely via C-section and required colon surgery immediately, resulting in a two-month stay in hospital.

He said Davis had relationship problems and financial issues and was struggling to bond with Ethan.

She was visiting him in the hospital infrequently, blaming the inability to obtain lifts from family.

“Not only suffering from that, she was coping with it in the wrong way - she was smoking cannabis”, Mr Ashley added.

Judge Parkes KC interjected, stating: “It was incredibly stupid, go outside and do it.”

Continuing, Mr Ashley told of how the defendant was scared to take Ethan to the hospital with an injury after social services previously removed him from her care due to a suspected broken leg.

However, he was returned when the injury was found not to exist and found no wrongdoing.

He told the court that Davis has been working with Turning Point to cut out her cannabis use, but has smoked it this week due to her “stress levels being particularly high”.

Asking for a suspended prison sentence, he added: “Everybody involved is trying to rebuild their lives, she is trying to rebuild her life.

“The matter has been hanging over her head for years, she is extremely worried about going into custody.”

Describing Davis’ behaviour as “thoroughly selfish”, Judge Parkes KC imposed a two-year immediate prison sentence, for which she will serve half in custody.

He said: “There is no evidence you or his father caused Ethan’s death, no suggestion you did so.

“The sad fact is that you fell very seriously short of the duty owed to Ethan as his mother .

“He suffered a 15cm skull fracture one-to-three weeks before his death, likely to be from blunt impact of significant force.

“You failed to seek medical attention for the injury to his head. Any normal parent would put the child’s health before anything.

“It is clear you abandoned him on two occasions, including the day of this death.

“This is aggravated by the fact it happened twice. You left Ethan alone in his cot in a room with a closed window.

“You sat on a bench at one point, and you took [a child] to the park and went to a shop.

“You had taken your car to the car wash on way back. It is reasonably clear you weren’t in a hurry.

“What is particularly appalling about this episode is that you spent half an hour on the phone, sending and receiving messages [when you arrived home], until you went to check on Ethan.

“You had not seen him, checked on him, for nearly three hours.”

Comments / 249

MommaBear
4d ago

Sounds like she knew he was suffering, taking her time waiting for the little infant to pass on. Then she could come back and say she found him dead. And seriously who leaves a freaking baby home alone while they go do errands ?!

Reply(3)
139
David Brown
4d ago

what I find appaling is the judge only gave her 2 years. with only half in jail. he doesn't need to be on the bench

Reply(8)
198
Funnyuask
4d ago

I have no sympathy for this cruel evil monster. she drugged her baby, she obviously abused this baby and neglected him, left him to die. This baby is in a better place now🙏 she should've been jailed for 20+ yrs.

Reply
64
Related
justpene50

2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly

59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV

A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Daily Mail

Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'

A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
New York Post

Mom allegedly put dead girl, 5, in concrete block to use as bedside table

A 27-year-old Argentinian woman allegedly placed the body of her 5-year-old girl inside a wooden box, filled it with cement and used it as a bedside table for several months. Police found the entombed body of Milagros Nazareth Martin in the home of Vanesa Mansilla after her husband reported that he had not seen their daughter in a long time, Sky News reported. Mansilla reportedly told him initially that she had placed Milagros in the care of social services due to unsanitary conditions in their home. But when cops arrived, she admitted she didn’t know what to do when the girl died and...
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
People

W. Va. Mom of Five Allegedly Beaten to Death by Her Newlywed Husband After Fighting on Thanksgiving

Police say Marissa Dawson died from 'major facial trauma' A 35-year-old man was arrested for the death of his wife after police say he admitted to killing her, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE. At about 9 a.m. Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Alderson Police responded to a call for an unresponsive woman. They discovered Marissa Dawson who was deceased and "sustained major facial trauma," police stated in the complaint. "[I]t appeared the subject was thrown through the residence and striking what appeared to be...
ALDERSON, WV
TheDailyBeast

Boy, 1, Eaten Alive by Crocodile in Front of Dad on Fishing Trip

A father fought in vain to save his 1-year-old boy after a crocodile snatched the baby from a canoe and ate him alive in Malaysia on Thursday morning. The father and son were traveling on a river in Sabah, eastern Malaysia, during a fishing trip when the reptile struck. The dad was unable to rescue his child from the crocodile’s jaws and was himself left with bite wounds in the attempt. Villagers rescued the father—reportedly a Palauh tribesman in his 40s—after he managed to scramble to the banks. The crocodile briefly resurfaced later holding the baby’s body before dragging him down once again. “The father suffered serious head and body injuries. His son is still missing and search operations are ongoing,” said Samoa Rashin, head of the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Agency. He added that the dad had been taken to hospital for treatment and explained that many local villagers rely on the crocodile-infested waters for their livelihood and food. “We have warned them of the extra dangers at the moment and to be especially careful because the crocodile is likely to be still in the area,” Rashin said.Read it at Daily Mail
Mrs H

15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital

On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
OK! Magazine

Casey Anthony's Father Feels 'Outraged & Appalled' After His Daughter Accused Him Of Child Molestation: Source

Casey Anthony’s father, George, was left nearly speechless after his daughter accused him of child abuse and sexual assault and is even considering taking legal action against her over the harsh claims."He's outraged and appalled," a source stated on Wednesday, November 30. "It wasn't true in 2011, and it's not true now. He denies it all, and will continue to deny it all until his final breath.""George is keeping a pretty strong exterior, but this tears him up," the source continued. "He still loves his daughter, and he loved his granddaughter. So this is beyond difficult for him."CASEY ANTHONY'S TRIAL...
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy