ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Starmer vows Labour would bring change in Scotland without indyref2

By Rebecca McCurdy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8uOJ_0jV7DNsf00

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged change in Scotland under Labour leadership – but maintained his stance that it will not be within an independent country.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that a second referendum on independence is not within the competence of the Scottish Parliament.

Approval from Westminster will be needed for a legal vote to take place – but the UK Government has repeatedly ruled out granting a Section 30 order which would permit this.

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said her party will now fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.

Speaking in Glasgow on Friday, Labour leader Sir Keir said he recognises that Scots do not want the “status quo”, but that change will be best delivered as part of the UK.

He said his party will prioritise tackling issues that align with Scots, such as the cost-of-living crisis and rebuilding the economy.

He was joined for his visit by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar ahead of Small Business Saturday, a campaign supporting successful local firms.

Speaking as he visited the Italian cafe Piada in the Shawlands area of the city, Sir Keir said: “The case I will take in Scotland is that we should have change in Scotland, but that should be change within the United Kingdom – a positive case for change.

“An incoming Labour government would clearly have priorities, which I think match where most people are in Scotland, which is dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, dealing with our economy and getting it growing, making sure that we’ve got the right jobs in the right places, and that Scotland can thrive.

“We’re doing well in Scotland. We continue to build our case, but it’s a very positive case for change – I’m not arguing for the status quo in Scotland – change in Scotland within the United Kingdom.”

The Labour leader has previously said Scotland is not “stuck” in the union, claiming it is a “voluntary organisation”, but insisted he would not back a referendum on the constitutional issue.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Ms Sturgeon said the judgment “exposed the myth” that the UK is a “voluntary partnership”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak under pressure to step in to avert strikes in ‘winter of discontent’

Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure to intervene and stop a wave of strikes threatening a new winter of discontent this Christmas.Last hopes of averting walkouts by rail workers next week were dashed after a deadline for agreement passed without the resolution of a row over pay and working practices.And unions announced co-ordinated strikes by healthcare staff, including ambulance workers, on 21 and 28 December - the first of them coming a day after the first stoppage by nurses in generations.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said that turmoil on the railways was “a shambles of the government’s own making”,...
The Independent

Stephen Flynn elected SNP Westminster leader

Stephen Flynn has been elected as the new leader of the SNP at Westminster, replacing the outgoing Ian Blackford.The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss for the top job at the party’s AGM on Tuesday and will face Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions less than 24 hours later.Mr Flynn’s deputy will be Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP Mhairi Black – who takes over from Kirsten Oswald..@StephenFlynnSNP has been elected as the new @theSNP Westminster Group Leader. pic.twitter.com/X9x80f5zB7— The SNP (@theSNP) December 6, 2022SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon described the pair as a “formidable team”.The contest was triggered by Mr Blackford’s...
The Independent

UK has lost its status as ‘development superpower’, Andrew Mitchell says

The UK has lost its reputation as a “development superpower,” Andrew Mitchell has said as he lamented “fierce and draconian” cuts to the overseas aid budget and a “lacuna” of development skills at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).The new development minister said Britain losing this status was “bemoaned around the world” and that the FCDO was considering overhauling departmental structures to address this.Mr Mitchell was highly critical of the merger of the Department for International Development with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2020 and later led a parliamentary revolt against the reduction in the foreign aid budget.When...
The Independent

Sunak abandons opposition to new onshore windfarms

Rishi Sunak has staged his second climbdown in as many days to avoid a damaging rebellion by his own MPs, with the government poised to lift the de-facto ban on onshore wind. Ministers are to consult on plans to allow new developments in areas where there is demonstrable local support.And communities who agree to host them could benefit from lower energy bills. During the Tory leadership race this summer, Mr Sunak vowed never to “relax the ban on onshore wind in England, instead focusing on building more turbines offshore”.But he was facing a growing backbench...
The Independent

Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance

Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf  at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine and veto undermines Security Council: Irish minister

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that the veto of permanent members on the UN Security Council, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has undermined the body.Simon Coveney said despite the “many” negatives, he believes Ireland has had a “sustained and positive impact” during its two-year term on the council.He also said that Ireland was “in discussion” on the triple-lock mechanism, which has formed part of Ireland’s ramped up debate on defence and neutralit.Ireland had campaigned and was voted to take up a position on the Security Council – a gathering of 15 countries aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts and...
The Independent

Woman who complained about psychologist fails to overturn family court ruling

A woman embroiled in a family court dispute who complained after a psychologist said she was alienating her children from their father has lost an appeal.The woman, who says Melanie Gill is “not an appropriately qualified expert”, appealed after a judge who oversaw family court hearings in Peterborough refused to order a re-hearing of her case.But Sir Andrew McFarlane, the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, on Tuesday dismissed the woman’s challenge after overseeing an appeal hearing at the High Court in London.Sir Andrew, president of the Family Division of the High Court, said he would give reasons for...
The Independent

Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says

Nurses and ambulance drivers are helping Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine by demanding big pay rises, a cabinet minister has said. The comments triggered widespread ridicule.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming that the industrial action would expose a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” said the Tory party chair.Referring to those taking part in the strikes, Mr...
The Independent

Writing as a profession under threat in UK after drop in earnings – research

The future of writing as a main profession is under threat in the UK following a substantial drop in earnings in the past 16 years, according to new research.Earnings for self-employed writers who spend more than 50% of their working time writing have fallen from £17,608 (controlling for inflation) in 2006, to £7,000 in 2022, the study found.In the same survey undertaken in 2006, 40% of authors earned all of their income from writing, compared to 19% in 2022.The report said “there are serious questions over the future of writing as a profession” and that writing in itself “cannot sustain...
The Independent

More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers

Seven more cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported in England last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).The total number of cases for the year so far now stands at 57, figures published on Tuesday show.It comes after there were reports of fresh cases of diphtheria being found at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.The UKHSA said seven cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported between November 28 and December 4. In the previous week – from November 21 to November 27 – the total was 50 after five cases were reported.Some 44 of...
The Independent

Strep A being considered as factor in four-year-old Irish child’s death

An investigation is being carried out into the death of a child in Ireland to see if it is linked to the ‘Strep A’ bacterial infection.Dr Eamonn O’Moore, Director for National Health Protection at the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), confirmed that Strep A could be linked to the four-year-old child’s death.“As far as we understand it at this time, we have been receiving reports of a death in a four-year-old, and as far as we understand it among a number of other conditions that are being considered as contributory factors, there may be a consideration of...
The Independent

Strep A concerns create ‘carnage’ and ‘eyewatering demand’ for the NHS

NHS 111, primary care and A&E services have suffered “carnage” following the recent outbreak in Strep A cases, The Independent has been told.Senior staff working across services in the NHS have warned that news about the outbreak of Strep A has pushed more parents to use services during a time when demand is already at record levels.Leading epidemiologists speaking with The Independent have warned that the outbreak, which has killed at least nine children, could only be the beginning, with peaks usually expected closer to spring. It comes following reports of a shortage of liquid amoxicillin, most commonly used...
The Independent

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday.Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K.The woman is long gone – some tooth enamel is all that remains. But scientists say her long-buried trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling...
The Independent

Three arrested over Bolivian people smuggling using common travel area

Three arrests have been made over a highly sophisticated Bolivian people smuggling operation that is believed to have abused the Common Travel Area.Two men and a woman were arrested in south London on Tuesday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and are scheduled to be flown to Belfast for questioning.The Home Office said it is believed that they were abusing the Common Travel Area between Dublin and Belfast, charging migrants thousands of pounds to be flown from Bolivia to the UK through Ireland.Once smuggled into the country by the suspected organised crime group, most of the migrants...
The Independent

Mersey tidal power project to take inspiration from South Korea

Plans to develop the world’s largest tidal power scheme on the River Mersey will take inspiration from South Korea, after an agreement was signed with the country’s state water company.Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram met Jeong Kyeongyun, vice-president of Korea Water Resources Corporation, in Liverpool on Tuesday and signed a memorandum of agreement which will see them co-operate and share lessons.The corporation, known as K-water, owns and operates the Sihwa Lake tidal range power scheme, which is currently the world’s largest.🌊 TIDAL | Steve has signed a historic agreement with Korea’s state water company, K-water.🌎 The partnership could help...
The Independent

Brexit adding to ‘crippling’ UK food supply crisis, say farming chiefs

Brexit has added to the UK’s mounting food supply crisis which has seen a “crippling” shortage of some goods in the supermarket, the nation’s farming union has said.The National Farmers Union (NFU) said current egg shortages “could just be the start” and warned that consumers could soon see a scarcity of tomatoes, cucumbers, pears and other fresh produce.NFU president Minette Batters said Britain’s fruit and vegetable supply could soon be “in trouble”, as she urged the government to help producers under severe strain from soaring costs.Ms Batters also said Brexit was partly to blame for the food sectors’ woes because of...
The Independent

Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims

Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced today. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself. These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other...
The Independent

NHS issues antibiotic-resistant diphtheria warning after cases found in Europe

NHS laboratories have been advised to be on the lookout for antibiotic-resistant diphtheria strains after cases were discovered in Europe.In a briefing to NHS laboratories UK Health Security Agency said there was “concern” over research pointing to a small number of antibiotic-resistant strains of diphtheria in Europe.The note said: “Whilst, to date, only one case in the UK has been identified as having a similar drug resistance profile, whole genome sequencing and further antibiotic sensitivity data will be systematically collected to investigate this further…It added: “Due to the emergence of potential antibiotic resistance, it is important that clearance of...
The Independent

NHS 111 crisis adds pressure to health system as Strep A calls spike

A crisis in the NHS’s 111 service has left vulnerable patients unable to the get help they need while staff struggle to cope with the volume of calls – piling pressure on other overstretched areas of the emergency care system.Staff say that as call numbers grow, their jobs have become like “working in a sweatshop”, with call targets being put before patient safety.Over the weekend there was a surge in 111 calls in relation to the Strep A outbreak which has killed nine children so far, staff told The Independent. Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of...
The Independent

The Independent

962K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy