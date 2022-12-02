ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy