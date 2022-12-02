Lowcountry Local First (LLF), a nonprofit focused on economic development centered around local-ownership, hosted its inaugural “Ready, Set, Pitch!” competition on December 3, 2022 to award cash and in-kind prizes to five local entrepreneurs. Nearly 200 graduates of the organization’s 12-week Community Business Academy (CBA) were invited to apply to the competition in September, submitting videos and pitch decks to an outside review committee. The top five entrepreneurs then received private, one-on-one coaching from local business leader and philanthropist Herbert Drayton III (Vertical Holdings, HI Mark Capital). The finalists participated in a live pitch event at Cannon Street Arts Center in front of family, friends and a panel of judges.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO