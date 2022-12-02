Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance
Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams wants to take over legacy of No. 9
In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver, Jameson Williams is going to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Williams takes the field for the first time, he will be wearing a familiar number for Lions’ fans. Prior to the season, Williams spoke to Matthew Stafford, and he got his blessing to wear No. 9 with the Lions. When you think of No. 9 with the Lions, you immediately think of Stafford. That is something Williams respectfully wants to change.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Doctor says Matthew Stafford’s injury could be career-threatening
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they were placing quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve, causing speculation that he could miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL regular season. Following the Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if Stafford was done for the season. At that time, McVay revealed to reporters that Stafford had a “spinal cord contusion” and that he was “probably” done for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. But could Matthew Stafford’s injury be career-threatening? Dr. David J. Chao believes that is the case.
Why Jim Harbaugh left Big Ten Championship press conference early
Just a couple of years ago, there were many fans and media members calling for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh, who had not been able to beat his rivals. Fast forward to the present and Harbaugh has now led the Wolverines to two-straight wins over Ohio State and two-straight Big Ten Championships. Following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game win over Purdue, Harbaugh spoke to the media, but he left the interview early.
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
Jim Harbaugh addresses latest NFL rumors
On Saturday, at the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their second-consecutive Big Ten Championship and the first 13-0 start to a season in school history. On Sunday morning, a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero surfaced saying sources of theirs have indicated that NFL teams have started doing their homework on Harbaugh. Well, Harbaugh has just responded to the latest NFL rumors floating around.
Injury-plagued LA Rams claim former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers
Injury-plagued LA Rams claim former OU QB Baker Mayfield off waivers The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add...
Dan Campbell hypes up Detroit Lions matchup vs. Vikings
Dan Campbell has his team playing some really good football, and he realizes how big every game is from this point on, as the Detroit Lions may have to win each of their final five games to advance to the Playoffs. On Sunday, the Lions obliterated the Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of 40-14 at Ford Field, and they will have another home matchup next Sunday when they host the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters, and he was clearly hyped up for what is a very big game for his team.
2022 Detroit Lions: Predicting Week 14 – Week 18
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, not too many people (experts included) were giving the Detroit Lions a legit chance at making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and to be honest, their chances of making are still not very good. That being said, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14, the Lions are now 5-7 on the season, and they still have some home to make the playoffs. But, it seems likely that they will have to win their final five games to make that happen. Could the Lions make a run at the NFL Playoffs? Well, it all starts with the Lions’ Week 14 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
Michigan lands LaDarius Henderson via transfer portal
On Monday, the University of Michigan lost a pair of tight ends, including captain Erick All, to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Now, a day later, the Wolverines have landed an offensive lineman via the portal. According to LaDarius Henderson, he is transferring and will be playing for the Wolverines in 2023. Henderson made the announcement on Tuesday, via his Twitter account.
Detroit Tigers: A.J. Hinch announces coaching additions
2022 did not go at all as planned for the A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers, as they went from a team many believed could challenge for a Wild Card spot in the MLB Playoffs, to a team that led the league in NOT SCORING runs. Toward the end of the season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to move on from Al Avila, and later announced the hiring of Scott Harris as the new team president, signaling the start of a new era of Tigers baseball. Since then, a plethora of changes have been made, both to the 40-man roster and to the coaching staff. On Monday night, Hinch announced some changes to the coaching staff.
Jared Goff gets emotional learning he is Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee [Video]
Earlier this morning, we passed along the news that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been nominated for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Each year, one player from each of the 32 NFL teams is nominated for the award, which ‘recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Just moments ago, the Lions released a video showing Goff finding out that he has been nominated for the prestigious award.
Report: Jim Harbaugh being considered by multiple NFL teams
It is December, which means it’s time for the Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors and reports to start flowing like honey. On Saturday night, Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their second-straight Big Ten Championship and the first 13-0 start to a season in school history. But could Harbaugh leave the Wolverines to take one more shot at winning a Super Bowl with an NFL franchise? According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, NFL teams have started doing their homework.
Erick All throws shade at Michigan, announces shocking decision
Back in October, prior to Michigan‘s game against Michigan State, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh gave an unfortunate update regarding TE Erick All. While speaking to reporters, Harbaugh announced All, who had recently undergone surgery, will not return to the Wolverines during the 2022 season. All, who is a senior, had recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering from what he called a ‘life-changing’ surgery, while also thanking everyone involved for their support. Now, All has announced a surprise decision.
Detroit Tigers could land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft
On Wednesday, the first-ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be held and our Detroit Tigers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a record of 66-96, which was the sixth-worst record in baseball. What...
Reports: Pirates agree with hurlers Vince Velasquez, Jarlin Garcia
The Pittsburgh Pirates have reached one-year deals with free agent pitchers Vince Velasquez and Jarlin Garcia, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined
Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind
Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0