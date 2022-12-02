ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

A Tiny London Bathroom Gets a Forest-Like Makeover

Naomi Smart has always had a thing for matchbox living. After all, having spent a year in New York during her early 20s, she had aced the art of surviving—and thriving—in small spaces. “I was especially intrigued by the impossibly tiny bathrooms,” says the bona fide Londoner and commerce director at British Vogue. “Because somehow, I had an inkling that I might one day put my observations to good use.” The inkling, as it turned out, proved serendipitous for Naomi. Many years later, when she chanced upon a Victorian flat with moldy walls and cramped spaces, she immediately recognized its potential.
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together

While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Tour a Storied Connecticut House Made New With Vibrant Color and Pattern

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Sometimes we feel like we’re looking at a painting,” says this mother of four, a lawyer, of the idyllic harbor views out the...
Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds

A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles

Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...

