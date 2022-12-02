Read full article on original website
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
A Tiny London Bathroom Gets a Forest-Like Makeover
Naomi Smart has always had a thing for matchbox living. After all, having spent a year in New York during her early 20s, she had aced the art of surviving—and thriving—in small spaces. “I was especially intrigued by the impossibly tiny bathrooms,” says the bona fide Londoner and commerce director at British Vogue. “Because somehow, I had an inkling that I might one day put my observations to good use.” The inkling, as it turned out, proved serendipitous for Naomi. Many years later, when she chanced upon a Victorian flat with moldy walls and cramped spaces, she immediately recognized its potential.
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Tour a Storied Connecticut House Made New With Vibrant Color and Pattern
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Sometimes we feel like we’re looking at a painting,” says this mother of four, a lawyer, of the idyllic harbor views out the...
Inside an $8 Million Modern Mansion Built on 65 Acres of the English Countryside
Always wanted a home on the verdant English countryside, but don’t like old-timey cottages and manors? A newly listed mansion in North Yorkshire may be what you’re looking for. The Valley Farm Estate just hit the market for a cool $8 million. The home, a collaboration between the...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Woman Staying Rent-Free at Boyfriend's House Dragged: 'Almost Moved In'
"We have asked him to please tell her to go home when he's not around because she is a stranger to us," the frustrated poster wrote.
Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds
A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
I visited a tiny American food store in Paris – take a look inside the shop filled with expats buying pricey American delicacies for the holidays
The Real McCoy is an American food store in Paris, located a 20-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. It was filled with expats during Thanksgiving.
Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster
Home Goods has some explaining to do.
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
A town in Italy is going to pay people $31,000 to move there, but there's a catch. You must buy and fix up old abandoned homes to get the cash.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic 'boot.'
Hiker finds strange green 'crystals' on branches in New York forest
The striking color is actually created by a type of fungus, which grows on exposed wood and leaves a distinctive stain
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
Now, they’re hunting for answers.
Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles
Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
