Times-Online
Hi-Liners take 2nd at KC Tournament in Jamestown, December 3
The Hi-Liner varsity boys had three champions and eight wrestlers that placed, scoring 139.0 team points and finishing second behind host Jamestown at the Knights of Columbus wrestling tournament Saturday in Jamestown. At 106, Chase Coghlan was 2-1 and took home third. He defeated Talen Tuchscherer of Fargo Davies 5-3...
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
Times-Online
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
montanasports.com
Mistakes, failure to 'capitalize' doom Montana Grizzlies in playoffs against North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies ran out of steam on Saturday in Fargo when they lost to the North Dakota State Bison 49-26 to see their season come to a close at 8-5 overall. The Bison started fast with two Cam Miller touchdowns to make it 14-0, but...
montanasports.com
After falling short in playoffs, questions persist for Montana in season of what-ifs
MISSOULA — The 2022 football season is officially in the books for the Montana Grizzlies. The Grizzlies entered the season as the preseason No. 3 FCS team in the country, but their season ended this last weekend against North Dakota State as they finished 8-5 on the year. It'll...
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
Times-Online
Local cities awarded Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans for water projects
BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), jointly administered by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and the North Dakota Public Finance Authority, awarded six loans for sanitary sewer and storm water projects over the past few months.
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
FARGO, N.D. — On the wrong end of several big plays Saturday, Montana saw its season came to an end in the second round of the FCS playoffs with a 49-26 loss to defending national champion North Dakota State at the Fargodome. The Grizzlies had stolen some momentum in...
montanasports.com
Montana succumbs to second-half surge in playoff loss to North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies were alive and well and threatening to bump North Dakota State out of the FCS playoffs. But a series of long touchdown runs served as a second-half revival for the Bison and the Griz could never recover. Third-seeded NDSU beat Montana 49-26 in...
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
horseandrider.com
North Dakota Horse Positive for EHM
A horse in Burleigh County, North Dakota, has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM). The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from the disease. Safety measures include keeping sick animals at home and being aware of risk factors while traveling and competing. Any equines entering North Dakota for any length of time must have a certificate of veterinary inspection.
mydakotan.com
Sportsmen Voice Concerns at Stanley Meeting
STANLEY – A complaint about electronic posting opened the public comment portion of a North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board meeting here Tuesday. In his opening remarks, Jeb Williams, NDGF director, talked about the state’s electronic posting law that went into effect last year. Williams noted that approximately 7-million acres of land, “about double from last year”, was electronically posted in 2022.
kiowacountypress.net
Local ordinances enter carbon pipeline debate
(Prairie News Service) There's a new dynamic in the fight over a proposed carbon pipeline for North Dakota and other Midwestern states. Counties are exploring drafting local rules in case the project wins final approval. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and run it via...
valleynewslive.com
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
