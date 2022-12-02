Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
Hi-Liners take 2nd at KC Tournament in Jamestown, December 3
The Hi-Liner varsity boys had three champions and eight wrestlers that placed, scoring 139.0 team points and finishing second behind host Jamestown at the Knights of Columbus wrestling tournament Saturday in Jamestown. At 106, Chase Coghlan was 2-1 and took home third. He defeated Talen Tuchscherer of Fargo Davies 5-3...
Times-Online
Help Wanted
NOW HIRING REPORTER The Valley City Times-Record newspaper is looking for a passionate, inquisitive and driven reporter dedicated to writing the “scoop.” In a fast-paced, ever-changing environment, you’ll get to use and improve your thinking-on-your-feet and collaboration skills all while meeting neat people and becoming part of a beautiful community. Your role would be reporting and taking photos for a variety of assignments, including community events and fundraisers, city and county commission meetings and breaking news, keeping the focus on the people of Barnes County and Valley City. The Times-Record, located in beautiful Valley City, N.D., publishes Monday through Friday. It is a locally-focused news source that works to foster community connections and involvement. Our staff is small, but we pride ourselves on maintaining a supportive team that fosters creativity with a strong commitment to delivering news to our community. Candidates must: *Be flexible with scheduling (some work includes holidays and weekends). *Have experience in writing, communication and interviewing. *Have the ability to meet deadlines. *Possess a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license and have a clean driving record. Experience with photography, graphic design and social media is a plus but not necessary. The Times-Record offers medical, dental, vision and life insurance, as well as paid holidays and vacation and sick leave. Send your resume and at least two writing samples to Tina Olson, Times-Record general manager, trpub@times-online.com.
Times-Online
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
Comments / 0