NOW HIRING REPORTER The Valley City Times-Record newspaper is looking for a passionate, inquisitive and driven reporter dedicated to writing the “scoop.” In a fast-paced, ever-changing environment, you’ll get to use and improve your thinking-on-your-feet and collaboration skills all while meeting neat people and becoming part of a beautiful community. Your role would be reporting and taking photos for a variety of assignments, including community events and fundraisers, city and county commission meetings and breaking news, keeping the focus on the people of Barnes County and Valley City. The Times-Record, located in beautiful Valley City, N.D., publishes Monday through Friday. It is a locally-focused news source that works to foster community connections and involvement. Our staff is small, but we pride ourselves on maintaining a supportive team that fosters creativity with a strong commitment to delivering news to our community. Candidates must: *Be flexible with scheduling (some work includes holidays and weekends). *Have experience in writing, communication and interviewing. *Have the ability to meet deadlines. *Possess a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license and have a clean driving record. Experience with photography, graphic design and social media is a plus but not necessary. The Times-Record offers medical, dental, vision and life insurance, as well as paid holidays and vacation and sick leave. Send your resume and at least two writing samples to Tina Olson, Times-Record general manager, trpub@times-online.com.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO