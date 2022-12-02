ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of […] The post Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Driver seriously injured in Orange Township crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Orange Township near the border between Franklin and Delaware Counties Tuesday morning. Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near North High Street and Lazelle Road. Troopers...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Racism Could be Considered a Public Health Crisis in Ohio

An Ohio Senate resolution to declare racism a public health crisis is back on the table. Democratic state Sen. Hearcel Craig of Columbus introduced the legislation last Wednesday, matching a measure he pushed in the last General Assembly. “This problem requires attention from every level of government,” Craig told the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

See how much delivery drivers in Ohio make

Working as a delivery driver can take many forms. Those who prefer rural areas can choose to work picking up crops from farms and taking them to markets around their states and beyond their borders. Drivers who live in the suburbs can work for a delivery service that primarily delivers packages to companies and people’s […]
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
