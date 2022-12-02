Read full article on original website
Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
Ohio’s criminal code has grown nearly fivefold since 1980. Some want to change that
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rep. Jeff LaRe recalled a time he could fit a copy of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) on his person while patrolling the streets of Fairfield County as a sheriff’s deputy in the 1990s. Today, after hundreds of iterations to the law, “that’d be like carrying around a set of encyclopedias,” […]
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
Ohio lawmakers push for penalty changes after firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death
The death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick has touched many people, including members of the Ohio General Assembly, who are now in the process of changing a state law in the name of the fallen firefighter.
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
The coronavirus killed Republicans way more than Democrats in Ohio: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Yale research paper found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. We’re talking about how politics killed people on Today in...
Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of […] The post Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
BREAKING: City of Columbus Defies Judge, Votes to Pass Illegal Gun Control Laws
At its Dec. 5, 2022, meeting, Columbus City Council voted in favor of a package of gun control laws despite a judge's order to stay any such action. The ordinances include a ban on magazines that hold 30 or more rounds and mandatory firearm storage in the home among other measures.
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
Driver seriously injured in Orange Township crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Orange Township near the border between Franklin and Delaware Counties Tuesday morning. Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near North High Street and Lazelle Road. Troopers...
Most Greater Clevelanders think marijuana should be legal - poll findings
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio legislature is considering changes to current laws surrounding marijuana use in the state, and perhaps as early as next year Ohioans could be asked to approve recreational use. And it appears most Greater Clevelanders are in favor of loosening restrictions on the use of marijuana,...
Ohio drag queen storytime canceled amid armed protests by far-right groups
A drag storytime event in Ohio was canceled Saturday after members of far-right groups gathered near the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, where the reading was scheduled to be held. The "Holi-Drag Storytime," which was organized by Red Oak Community School, was set to feature three drag queens reading...
Racism Could be Considered a Public Health Crisis in Ohio
An Ohio Senate resolution to declare racism a public health crisis is back on the table. Democratic state Sen. Hearcel Craig of Columbus introduced the legislation last Wednesday, matching a measure he pushed in the last General Assembly. “This problem requires attention from every level of government,” Craig told the...
Columbus City Council passes measure outlawing most people from having large-capacity magazines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council passed gun control legislation Monday night that would prohibit the possession of a large-capacity magazine by anyone other than a federal or state agent, armed services member or a member of state or local law enforcement. The newly passed measure also penalizes people...
Ohio Voters Support Higher Tax Rates for High Incomes, State Corporate Tax
60% of Ohioans also support a $15 per hour minimum wage
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Ohio issues warning on cryptocurrency
State officials are warning Ohioans to be cautious when dealing with cryptocurrency.
See how much delivery drivers in Ohio make
Working as a delivery driver can take many forms. Those who prefer rural areas can choose to work picking up crops from farms and taking them to markets around their states and beyond their borders. Drivers who live in the suburbs can work for a delivery service that primarily delivers packages to companies and people’s […]
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
