Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

LOCAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDED $10,000 THROUGH PITCH COMPETITION

Lowcountry Local First (LLF), a nonprofit focused on economic development centered around local-ownership, hosted its inaugural “Ready, Set, Pitch!” competition on December 3, 2022 to award cash and in-kind prizes to five local entrepreneurs. Nearly 200 graduates of the organization’s 12-week Community Business Academy (CBA) were invited to apply to the competition in September, submitting videos and pitch decks to an outside review committee. The top five entrepreneurs then received private, one-on-one coaching from local business leader and philanthropist Herbert Drayton III (Vertical Holdings, HI Mark Capital). The finalists participated in a live pitch event at Cannon Street Arts Center in front of family, friends and a panel of judges.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

AG: $1 million settlement reached with CarMax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a $1 million multi-state settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Attorney General Wilson...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Meals on Wheels Receives grant from Publix Charitable Foundation

Charleston SC – Charleston Area Seniors- Meals on Wheels of Charleston has received $5000 from the Publix Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will Sponsor a Day of meal deliveries to seniors in Charleston County. “The ongoing support of organizations like the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
getnews.info

Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Ink Looks Ahead with Afrofuturism

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
CHARLESTON, SC
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Columbia

I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location

Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Santee Cooper tests rates for at home electric vehicle chargers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the state, and EV charging stations are also becoming more widely accessible. Santee Cooper is rolling out experimental rates if you charge your car at home to help reduce customers’ energy bills. Santee Cooper Public Relations Specialist...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
COLUMBIA, SC

