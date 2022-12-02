Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
crbjbizwire.com
LOCAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDED $10,000 THROUGH PITCH COMPETITION
Lowcountry Local First (LLF), a nonprofit focused on economic development centered around local-ownership, hosted its inaugural “Ready, Set, Pitch!” competition on December 3, 2022 to award cash and in-kind prizes to five local entrepreneurs. Nearly 200 graduates of the organization’s 12-week Community Business Academy (CBA) were invited to apply to the competition in September, submitting videos and pitch decks to an outside review committee. The top five entrepreneurs then received private, one-on-one coaching from local business leader and philanthropist Herbert Drayton III (Vertical Holdings, HI Mark Capital). The finalists participated in a live pitch event at Cannon Street Arts Center in front of family, friends and a panel of judges.
abccolumbia.com
AG: $1 million settlement reached with CarMax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a $1 million multi-state settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Attorney General Wilson...
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
crbjbizwire.com
Meals on Wheels Receives grant from Publix Charitable Foundation
Charleston SC – Charleston Area Seniors- Meals on Wheels of Charleston has received $5000 from the Publix Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will Sponsor a Day of meal deliveries to seniors in Charleston County. “The ongoing support of organizations like the...
getnews.info
Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
Billions of stimulus money is available to South Carolina homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year as a resident of South Carolina. But here's some great news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
crbjbizwire.com
Black Ink Looks Ahead with Afrofuturism
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
live5news.com
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
Steel and metal manufacturer expanding operations in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer is expanding its operations in Charleston County, the company announced Friday. Metal Trades, Inc. specializes in steel and sheet metal manufacturing for the marine industry and plans to construct a new facility on its existing campus on Highway 165 in Megget. “Metal Trades, Inc. is […]
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Columbia
I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
coladaily.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location
Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
American Pickers coming to South Carolina
American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
live5news.com
Santee Cooper tests rates for at home electric vehicle chargers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the state, and EV charging stations are also becoming more widely accessible. Santee Cooper is rolling out experimental rates if you charge your car at home to help reduce customers’ energy bills. Santee Cooper Public Relations Specialist...
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Council considers adding affordable housing to the Charleston Peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 995 Morrison Drive is owned by Charleston County, for almost a year, County leaders have debated on what to do with the land, and now an end could be in sight. “The motion was to kind of begin an exploratory phase of what a full-scale...
Comments / 0