TRAIN TRAGEDY: Teen subway surfer dead after falling, hitting 3rd rail in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 15-year-old boy who was subway surfing near the Williamsburg Bridge on Thursday was killed when he fell off the moving train and struck the electrified third rail, police said.

The teen was riding atop a southbound J train near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg shortly before 11:30 a.m. when he fell under the train car, according to police.

During the fall, he made contact with the electrified third rail.

The victim is only the latest teen to be killed or injured while subway surfing. Photo credit Citizen App

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn't yet been identified.

About 700 people had to be evacuated from the train, and J and M service was disrupted for hours in both directions.

Train service was impacted for hours on the J line after the accident. Photo credit Citizen App

NYC Transit President Richard Davey released a statement: “Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not.”

In August, a teen’s arm was severed as he tried to subway surf in Queens. And in June, a teen struck his head and was critically injured while subway surfing, also in Queens.