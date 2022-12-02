Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) As the internet and British tabloids dissect the first two looks at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary series, the first half of which comes out this Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City via private jet yesterday. The couple appeared unperturbed amid the media buzz surrounding them while captured by photographers at JFK airport. Meghan wore an all-black look and sunglasses, while Harry complemented her in a white button-down and black pants. They were greeted by friends on the tarmac, Page Six reports, and took a black SUV into the city.

