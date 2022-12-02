Read full article on original website
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Doc Trailer Features a Sneaky New Look at Her Pregnancy
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) The new trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, is narratively focused on the royal drama and overall toll that women, including Meghan, face for marrying into the royal family. But nestled in the midst of the intense quotes and imagery is footage of Meghan, heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child, Lili, walking over to Harry, who is pictured on his laptop. You can catch it at the 0:28-second mark.
Harry and Meghan news: Netflix trailer criticised as couple attend awards in NYC – latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Whoopi Goldberg’s will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life
Whoopi Goldberg has blocked any unauthorized movies about her life being made after her death. The “Sister Act” star, 67, revealed she has a clause in her will that prevents unsanctioned biopics from being made about her. During a discussion on “The View” about the ethics of Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde,” co-host Sunny Hostin suggested people will be chomping at the bit to make a biographical film about the EGOT winner after she dies. “It sounds macabre, but I was speaking to Whoopi, and I was saying that she’s such a famous person that when she passes away, people...
How Larroudé Became the It-Girl Shoe Brand of Instagram
You’ve probably seen them plastered across your Instagram feed or on the heels of your favorite influencers: chunky platforms, knee-high boots, and mules in bold patterns that range from gingham to daisies, in playful silhouettes and eye-popping shades like fuchsia and metallic silver. The brand? Larroudé. Over the past two years, the ’70s-influenced footwear has been quietly taking over the fashion industry, thanks in large part to its luxury appeal at a rather accessible price point.
Searches for ‘Hermès blanket’ increase by 500% after Harry and Meghan trailer
Google searches for “Hermès blanket” have skyrocketed ever since the throw blanket was featured in the trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan.Earlier this week, Netflix released the full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated documentary Harry and Meghan. Due for release on 8 December, the six-part series shares “the other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.In the trailer, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan, as the clip cuts to...
Hilary Duff Says Her "Career Path" As A Teen Actor Led To Her Battle With A "Horrifying" Eating Disorder
Hilary shared her past experience in a new interview, and she opened up about how she's learned to love herself too.
Glossier Is Launching A Brown Mascara
Maybe it's the nostalgic chill in the air or a harkening back to the beauty dates of yore, but it feels like Glossier has gotten its stride back. After undergoing a major restructuring this past year, the direct-to-consumer brand has made a series of good decisions, with a new brick-and-mortar Brooklyn location, an underrated candle launch that's on everyone's Holiday wishlist, and the news that Glossier products will be available in Sephora sometime in early 2023.
'I Was Skeptical of the Always Pan, But It Really Is Worth It—Here’s Why'
For years, I’d seen the Our Place Always Pan pop up just about everywhere. It was on the Instagram feeds of my favorite influencers, advertised on the websites I read, and listed as a can’t-fail option in the gift guides I scoured every holiday season. But I was...
Review: Act+Acre Puts Scalp and Hair Health First
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The quest for resilient hair has led us down many paths. We’ve recently been talking about hair retention, repairing damaged hair, dandruff control, and product subscriptions for treating hair loss. But over the last few weeks, we’ve been digging Act+Acre’s approach to removing 95% of scalp and hair build-up and it’s all about their cold Cold Processed method. “What the heck is ‘Cold Processed,'” you ask? Well, Act+Acre is calling this proprietary method “the future” for manufacturing hair products. This product method,...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC, Unbothered Amid Harry & Meghan Trailer Release
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) As the internet and British tabloids dissect the first two looks at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary series, the first half of which comes out this Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City via private jet yesterday. The couple appeared unperturbed amid the media buzz surrounding them while captured by photographers at JFK airport. Meghan wore an all-black look and sunglasses, while Harry complemented her in a white button-down and black pants. They were greeted by friends on the tarmac, Page Six reports, and took a black SUV into the city.
What Can You Actually Buy at Art Basel Miami?
There is art. There is commerce. And then there is Art Basel, which began as a convention for gallerists, and somehow spun into a week-long rave for people who think Damien Hirst makes the only Shark Tank worth watching. This year, fashion brands went particularly hard on collaborations and co-signs, which means even those without VIP access can purchase a piece of the collectible action. Scroll through for all the style debuts during the annual art extravaganza, including some that would (hint!) make fabulous gifts for the museum-worthy friends on your list.
Rihanna Wears Sheer Strapless Dress On Date With A$AP Rocky
Anitta Sings Rihanna, Shakira, and "Rosa" in a Game of Song Association | ELLE Anitta Sings Rihanna, Shakira, and "Rosa" in a Game of Song Association | ELLE. Like many celebrities this weekend, new parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were in Miami, Florida, during a whirlwind of events surrounding Art Basel. The international art exposition is also a huge scene for parties and get togethers for the rich and famous. The couple took in some art and then headed to the famous eatery Carbone for dinner in South Beach.
ELLE’s 2022 Future of Beauty Awards
What makes a beauty product “great” in 2022? For the beauty team at ELLE, the secret sauce to a Future of Beauty-worthy launch goes something like this: a breakthrough formula, never-before-seen level of inclusivity, and advancements in results. We gazed into our crystal (makeup) ball—reviewing hundreds of submissions—and selected the most exciting launches in the market right now to bring you this year’s Future of Beauty winners. Check them out—and shop them!—below.
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Festive Pregnancy Style in Rare Photo from Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds shared a very rare look at one way he and his wife Blake Lively are celebrating the holiday season—by meeting Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The actor posted a photo of the gathering on Instagram and also gave fans a glimpse at how Lively is dressing late into her pregnancy with the couple's fourth child. Lively wore Christmas pajamas with a long cream wrap sweater. Her long blonde hair was styled down with a side part.
