Read full article on original website
Related
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
Elf On A Shelf Has Partnered With Great American Cookies For Sweet Holiday Treats
Some view him as a friendly face who comes all the way from the North Pole to visit them and spread a little Christmas magic to their home. Others view him as that glassy-eyed snitch that's just waiting to tell the jolly Red Guy about all the bad things you may or may not have done when no one was looking. It's none other than the Elf on the Shelf.
macaronikid.com
Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish
Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Apartment Therapy
Trader Joe’s Is Selling A New “Crackling” Candle For The Holidays
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
thespruceeats.com
Lasagna Soup
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) If you love lasagna but don’t have the time or energy to whip one up, lasagna soup is the answer. Filled with all the classic elements of lasagna—there’s spiced ground beef, saucy tomatoes, ricotta, and even lasagna noodles—this soup is the perfect low-key alternative without all the fuss.
Apartment Therapy
I’ve Been Gifting This Mini Fireplace to Everyone I Know for Years — And It’s Perfect for Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The fact that my apartment has a fireplace I’m not allowed to use, while understandable, continues to upset me. And since I tend to project my own desires onto others when I shop for gifts, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR has become one I’ve given repeatedly over the years… yet, never to myself. The vicarious joy I’ve experienced through my recipients has been warming enough so far (but perhaps this is the year for me to finally add this to my cart…).
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Fall Vegetables with Rosemary
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 12 x 18 inch sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, onion, olive oil, minced rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out vegetable mixture onto the prepared sheet pan.
Delish
Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili
This slow-cooker vegetarian chili checks all the necessary flavor boxes: spicy, smoky, and savory. Each ladleful is loaded with hearty, protein-rich ingredients like Clover Valley® Light Red Kidney Beans to keep you satisfied for hours. Serve it up with your favorite toppings, and maybe even some tortilla chips for dipping.
Delish
Cake Mix Cookies
Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
shugarysweets.com
Melted Snowman Cookies
These adorable Melted Snowman Cookies will bring smiles to everyone’s faces on a chilly day. A chewy sugar cookie base is topped with vanilla frosting and decorated to resemble a melted snowman for a fun winter treat!. Readers love our classic cream cheese sugar cookies topped with sugar cookie...
thecountrycook.net
Southern Black Eyed Peas
These Southern Black Eyed Peas have so much flavor thanks to bacon and all the delicious seasonings that are added! A must-have addition to all your meals!. Hands down, one of my favorite dishes to make and eat are black eyed peas. There is nothing that smells better to me than to have black eyed peas with bacon, onion and garlic simmering away on the stovetop. Although I make these all year round, a lot of folks only make black eyed peas during the holidays and of course New Years Day where they are supposed to bring good luck for the rest of the year! This recipe is so tasty that it will be one dish that you will start making regularly!
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Real Simple
Butternut Squash Tartines
This tartine is the perfect appetizer for a holiday dinner party (and frankly, makes for a satisfying lunch, too). Thin slices of roasted butternut squash sit atop a creamy ricotta spread spiked with a hit of lemon zest and black pepper. A shower of colorful pistachios adds a welcome crunch, and a sprinkle of lemony sumac adds an intriguing finishing touch. Sumac are berries that grow throughout the Middle East and in parts of Italy. They're dried and ground into a slightly fruity, tangy, and incredibly versatile spice. If you can't find it, just top the tartines with a sprinkle of lemon zest instead.
Delish
Cornbread-Stuffed Mussels
Tender, stuffed mushrooms, packed to the gills with flavorful. , are a staple holiday hors d'oeuvres. But these mussels will make you rethink if mushrooms are the only things that should be stuffed this holiday season. I love mussels because they’re super-affordable and taste delicious when paired with a bit...
Delish
Sloppy Joe Meatball Bake
Meatballs don’t take the sloppy out of sloppy Joes, they just turn it into a whole new form. Trust us—these little ones are just as delicious as the original ground beef version. Cheesy, hefty, and super-saucy, this skillet dish also comes together in just under an hour, making it the perfect anytime meal.
EatingWell
Air-Fryer Potato Cakes
These potato cakes can be topped with an array of ingredients. Here are our favorite topping combinations to try. Place 10 to 12 fresh sage leaves in the air-fryer basket; coat with cooking spray. Cook at 300℉ until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes (the leaves will blow around in the basket). Transfer to a paper towel to cool. Divide 1/4 cup crème fraîche, 1 cup chopped apples and the sage leaves among the potato cakes. Garnish with ground cinnamon.
Flammkuchen recipe by Anja Dunk
Flammkuchen, often dubbed as “German pizza”, is a very thin and crisp piece of dough topped with soured cream, onions and schinken (cured ham). It originates from the German/French border region of Alsace – traditionally baked in a wood oven, it was invented by bakers to test the temperature of their ovens; if the oven was hot enough for bread the flammkuchen would only take a minute to cook.
Woman's Rant About 'Little Debbie' Christmas Cookies Is So Spot-On
Now we need to pick up some Little Debbie's.
Comments / 0