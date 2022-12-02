Read full article on original website
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson. He served with the United States Army as...
James H. “Jim” Sleigher
James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher. Jim attended St....
Mary A. McSwain
Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home following a decline in her health. Born April 12, 1941 in Santa Maria, California, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Moore and Millie Carpenter Moore Nunes. She was married to William...
Shirley A. Stuttler
Shirley A. Stuttler, 74, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The Caring Place. She was born on March 22, 1948 to the late Clair F. and M. Mildred (Pritchard) Cauvel. Shirley married the love of her life, John E. Stuttler, Jr., on May 7, 1988.
Irma “Irene” Paden
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
Joanne M. Strickland
Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home. Born in Oil City on March 4, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Elsie H. Strickland. She was devoted to her companion of 47 years, the late Louis...
Arthur “Art” W. Frampton, Sr.
Arthur “Art” W. Frampton, Sr., age 74, of Sligo, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, December 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born September 12, 1948, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Clark W. Frampton and Ethel E. Miller Frampton.
Clifford Kay Hilliard
Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
Billie Jo Coleman
Billie Jo Coleman, 66, of Franklin, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Born in Titusville on March 24, 1956 she was the daughter of the late William J. Koch and Isabelle M. Snyder Koch. She attended Titusville High School through 11th grade and...
Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath. The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion...
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Bryan E. Lineman
Bryan E. Lineman, 62, of McPherson Road, died on November 25, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 23, 1960, in Oil City, he was the son of Mary K. Flockerzi McFadden and the late Phillip E. Lineman. Bryan graduated Cranberry High School in 1977. He loved his motorcycles, classic...
Carla's Diner closes after 12 years
ELLWOOD CITY – Closing Carla's Diner after 12 years wasn’t easy, but Carla Zimmerman knew it was the right decision. "I always believed it was God's place and with a lot of prayer, I knew it was time to move on, but I will miss the people, the customers with all my heart," Zimmerman said recently.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pete
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pete – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pete is an adult male Chihuahua & Miniature Pinscher mix. He is house-trained, spayed, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pete is quiet, curious, smart, gentle, and loyal. For...
Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man
An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Roy George
Roy George served our country in the United States Army National Guard. Roy was Staff Sgt. in the Army National Guard for 14 years and served in the 107th Field Artillery. He also served the community through his former membership with the Oil City VFW. They can be found online...
