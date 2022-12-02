Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
Times-Online
Hi-Liners take 2nd at KC Tournament in Jamestown, December 3
The Hi-Liner varsity boys had three champions and eight wrestlers that placed, scoring 139.0 team points and finishing second behind host Jamestown at the Knights of Columbus wrestling tournament Saturday in Jamestown. At 106, Chase Coghlan was 2-1 and took home third. He defeated Talen Tuchscherer of Fargo Davies 5-3...
horseandrider.com
North Dakota Horse Positive for EHM
A horse in Burleigh County, North Dakota, has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM). The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from the disease. Safety measures include keeping sick animals at home and being aware of risk factors while traveling and competing. Any equines entering North Dakota for any length of time must have a certificate of veterinary inspection.
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
Times-Online
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
kvrr.com
Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brightens downtown Fargo for holiday spirit
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In case you needed an official announcement, it’s here! The annual kick-off to the holidays underway. Hundreds across the F-M and surrounding areas enjoyed the Holiday Lights Parade presented by the Downtown Community Partnership and sponsored by Xcel Energy. It began in downtown Moorhead...
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
valleynewslive.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers is coming to the FARGODOME. The band announced their 2023 tour dates including Thursday, April 6 in Fargo. The group will also be in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 8 at US Bank Stadium. Tickets go on sale on...
mydakotan.com
Sportsmen Voice Concerns at Stanley Meeting
STANLEY – A complaint about electronic posting opened the public comment portion of a North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board meeting here Tuesday. In his opening remarks, Jeb Williams, NDGF director, talked about the state’s electronic posting law that went into effect last year. Williams noted that approximately 7-million acres of land, “about double from last year”, was electronically posted in 2022.
Times-Online
Help Wanted
NOW HIRING REPORTER The Valley City Times-Record newspaper is looking for a passionate, inquisitive and driven reporter dedicated to writing the “scoop.” In a fast-paced, ever-changing environment, you’ll get to use and improve your thinking-on-your-feet and collaboration skills all while meeting neat people and becoming part of a beautiful community. Your role would be reporting and taking photos for a variety of assignments, including community events and fundraisers, city and county commission meetings and breaking news, keeping the focus on the people of Barnes County and Valley City. The Times-Record, located in beautiful Valley City, N.D., publishes Monday through Friday. It is a locally-focused news source that works to foster community connections and involvement. Our staff is small, but we pride ourselves on maintaining a supportive team that fosters creativity with a strong commitment to delivering news to our community. Candidates must: *Be flexible with scheduling (some work includes holidays and weekends). *Have experience in writing, communication and interviewing. *Have the ability to meet deadlines. *Possess a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license and have a clean driving record. Experience with photography, graphic design and social media is a plus but not necessary. The Times-Record offers medical, dental, vision and life insurance, as well as paid holidays and vacation and sick leave. Send your resume and at least two writing samples to Tina Olson, Times-Record general manager, trpub@times-online.com.
kiowacountypress.net
Local ordinances enter carbon pipeline debate
(Prairie News Service) There's a new dynamic in the fight over a proposed carbon pipeline for North Dakota and other Midwestern states. Counties are exploring drafting local rules in case the project wins final approval. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and run it via...
valleynewslive.com
Proposed mixed-use building along S. University Dr. to go before Fargo planning commission
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to Fargo. The city’s planning commission will be introduced to a mixed-use redevelopment project on the 1600 block of S. University Dr. Tuesday. An open house will follow later that day from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in...
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race
(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This
Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
valleynewslive.com
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - Downtown Moorhead and Fargo will be busy Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Parade. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade will proceed into downtown Fargo and end on 4th Avenue with floats turning east toward 2nd Street North in Fargo.
North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion
(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
montanasports.com
Mistakes, failure to 'capitalize' doom Montana Grizzlies in playoffs against North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies ran out of steam on Saturday in Fargo when they lost to the North Dakota State Bison 49-26 to see their season come to a close at 8-5 overall. The Bison started fast with two Cam Miller touchdowns to make it 14-0, but...
KFYR-TV
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
