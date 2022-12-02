Read full article on original website
NHL
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Malkin, Crosby each game-time decision for Penguins
Toews questionable for Blackhawks; Iafallo back for Kings; McDonagh out 2-4 weeks for Predators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each will be a game-time decision with an...
NHL
Wright back for Kraken, set to face Canadiens after stint in AHL
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright is expected to be back in the Seattle Kraken lineup Tuesday after the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from the American Hockey League. "Nice to be back here," Wright said Monday. The 18-year-old center had one assist in Seattle's first seven...
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
NHL
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Fasching played 13:04 with two shots, two hits and a block on a line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. "It's always...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.6.22 vs.CBJ
PIT: 13-8-4 (30 points) | CBJ: 8-13-2 (18 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena for their second of four meetings in the 2022-23 season. Tonight, the Penguins are on their last game of a five-game homestand where they've gone 2-1-1 and on the season at home the Penguins are 6-3-2. Last season, the Penguins were a perfect 4-0-0 against the Blue Jackets and are 1-0-0 against them this year. Since the Metropolitan Division was formed for the 2012-13 season, Pittsburgh has dropped the season series with Columbus just once (2014-15). Pittsburgh is 16-3-1 in its last 20 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017.Pittsburgh is 33-10-4 all-time against Columbus. The Penguins all-time record at home versus the Blue Jackets is 19-4-0.
NHL
POWERING THROUGH
Make that two-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. Nazem Kadri scored late in the third period on the powerplay - their second man-up tally of the tilt - as the Flames won their second straight outing, beating the visiting Coyotes 3-2 Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES.
NHL
Formidable Finns: Inside Nashville's One-Two Goaltending Punch
Juuse Saros, Kevin Lankinen Are Hitting Their Stride in the Predators Net. Following back-to-back road wins for the Nashville Predators last week, forward Filip Forsberg put it simply:. "We have the two best goaltenders in the League." It may seem like a bold claim, but the numbers - and the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
NHL
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
NHL
NHL On Tap: Maurice returns to Winnipeg to coach Panthers against Jets
Marner, Robertson on historic point streaks; goaltending lifting Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games on Tuesday. Maurice returns to Winnipeg. Paul Maurice coached the Winnipeg Jets...
NHL
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Canucks in Overtime on Saturday
Fischer scores in second straight game, Arizona plays next in Calgary on Monday. Christian Fischer and Jakob Chychrun scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. Bo Horvat scored two power-play goals, including the game-winner in overtime,...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Panthers
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a four-game home stand tonight against Florida. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Winnipeg Jets finish off a four-game home stand...
NHL
Fitzhugh talks Kraken, radio play-by-play job in Q&A with NHL.com
Says he's not surprised by early success of Seattle in second season. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Seattle Kraken radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh.
NHL
Dowd's late goal helps Capitals cool off Oilers
Skinner makes 47 saves, Draisaitl goal streak ends for Edmonton. Nic Dowd found the back of the net in the 3rd period to send the Capitals past the Oilers, 3-2 Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.
NHL
Chara joins fellow Bruins icon Bourque for spin on ice in charity game
Hours before the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record season-opening home winning streak to 14 games with a 5-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Saturday, the Hockey Hall of Famer and likely future Hockey Hall of Famer participated as a pair at the Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Alumni Game at Warrior Ice Arena.
