Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield.  Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
butlerradio.com

New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg Annual Christmas Festival highlights small businesses

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg held its annual Christmas festival on Saturday centered around supporting and buying from local small businesses. “There’s great deals, a lot of things you’re not going to find in the big department stores when you’re here shopping downtown,” Philipsburg resident and festival “elf” Julie Houston said. The town also […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnstown

You are looking for the ideal hospital sortlist in the Johnstown region, right? I’m going to give about some hospital that are basically situated in the Johnstown. You will get a average online users reviews, direction, Website Home details, Telephone, and also a direction link from your place. From these hospital ‘, official page, all details has been picked.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown: Fire destroys house in West End

Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

November 18 was “wear red day” at Brookville Area School District to support those facing homelessness. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
BUTLER, PA
abc23.com

Johnstown House Fire

