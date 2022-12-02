Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Steakhouses In Miami BeachWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
fishstripes.com
How much would Justin Turner signing boost Marlins’ offense?
The Marlins were never going to spend what it required to get Justin Verlander or Trea Turner, both of whom just signed with their NL East rivals in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. Per Craig Mish of SportsGrid, their focus is on a lesser brand of player available on the MLB free agent market: Justin Verlander or Trea Turner.
fishstripes.com
Marlins Top Prospects
Following a disappointing performance last season, the Marlins are again stuck with the early selection for the Rule 5 draft on 7th December during the annual Winter Meetings. The Marlins have the 9th overall pick, and there’s a healthy class of unprotected players they can consider. The Marlins have...
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello makes major announcement
Rick Porcello, who is now 33, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. Porcello spent six seasons with the Tigers before heading to the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox, Porcello won a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018. Now, according to Porcello himself, he has made the decision to retire from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.
fishstripes.com
If Fred McGriff is a Hall of Famer, so is Gary Sheffield
It was “a beautiful thing” for Fred McGriff to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. Nearly two decades after concluding an elite, consistent MLB playing career, he’s being immortalized. That bodes well for Gary Sheffield, who competed during the same era as McGriff and had a comparable (if not slightly greater) impact on the sport.
Red Sox division rival reportedly considering Bobby Dalbec trade
The Boston Red Sox are considering addition by subtraction, and Bobby Dalbec is reportedly on the trade block. Dalbec was a promising Sox prospect just a few years ago, but has struggled to find consistency and success since his September 2020 debut. Chalk some of his issues up to the fact that he’s really a third baseman who’s been marooned at first base due to a certain cherubic superstar. With Rafael Devers patrolling the hot corner, the Sox have used Dalbec at first and even a bit at second, but it seems they’re ready to find him a new home.
Bless You Boys
The Tigers options at third base are thin
Almost two weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers made the decision not to tender a contract to long-time third baseman, Jeimer Candelario. New President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, attempted to negotiate a one-year deal for less than the presumed $7 million Candelario would’ve received in his final year of arbitration, but it was no surprise that the 29-year-old decided to test the open market and see what kind of offers he’d receive.
