golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
The Associated Press

McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment

Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Outsider.com

Tiger Woods’ 13-Year-Old Son Charlie Is Already Outdriving Him

Charlie Woods, the 13-year-old son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, would always be an athlete under a media microscope because of his family’s golfing lineage. Much like highly-coveted football recruit Arch Manning, Charlie will always be compared to his athletic predecessors. However, the younger Woods has now officially put...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for Portugal as Ronaldo’s replacement at Lusail Stadium. And replace him he did. Ramos scored his first World Cup goal on his fourth touch of the game in the 17th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. Ronaldo received a loud cheer when he was shown on the big screen, expressionless, after Ramos’ goal.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods wants ANOTHER BIG WIN on PGA Tour despite new injury problem

Tiger Woods revealed he wants "another big win" on the PGA Tour during his stint in the NBC commentary booth at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday - and he isn't ruling out a major. While talking in the studio during the third round, Woods said he believed he could...
Golf Digest

Viktor Hovland’s exciting 'Christmas present,' Tiger Woods’ awkward handshake, and the most sketchy scorecard we’ve ever seen

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still buzzing ringing from our first trip on the Polar Express. You know, because of the sleigh bells. Anyway, did you know you could make it all the way to the North Pole and back in plenty of time to watch some afternoon football? What a whirlwind! There was plenty to nitpick about the old train (No heat or bathrooms for a 90-minute ride?), but the most important thing is that the kids loved it.
Golf Digest

Viktor Hovland’s career-best birdie binge gives him chance to duplicate this Tiger Woods feat at Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Viktor Hovland wrapped his putter around the throat of this tournament on Saturday, a tournament that some might dismissively deign to refer to as golf of the “hit and giggle” variety. And, yes, we can confirm that there was some of that, because every time Hovland hit a putt, the ball was going in, and, well, why wouldn’t you laugh with delight?
