golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
GolfWRX
Tiger names the swing that he’s told his son to copy, as Charlie’s remarkable swing speed is revealed
Despite having to withdraw from his own tournament, it was always going to be the case that Tiger Woods would make his presence felt at the Hero World Challenge. Already this week the 15-time major champion has questioned the new OWGR system and called for the resignation of Greg Norman from the LIV organization.
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Tiger Woods’ 13-Year-Old Son Charlie Is Already Outdriving Him
Charlie Woods, the 13-year-old son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, would always be an athlete under a media microscope because of his family’s golfing lineage. Much like highly-coveted football recruit Arch Manning, Charlie will always be compared to his athletic predecessors. However, the younger Woods has now officially put...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods wants ANOTHER BIG WIN on PGA Tour despite new injury problem
Tiger Woods revealed he wants "another big win" on the PGA Tour during his stint in the NBC commentary booth at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday - and he isn't ruling out a major. While talking in the studio during the third round, Woods said he believed he could...
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland’s exciting 'Christmas present,' Tiger Woods’ awkward handshake, and the most sketchy scorecard we’ve ever seen
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still buzzing ringing from our first trip on the Polar Express. You know, because of the sleigh bells. Anyway, did you know you could make it all the way to the North Pole and back in plenty of time to watch some afternoon football? What a whirlwind! There was plenty to nitpick about the old train (No heat or bathrooms for a 90-minute ride?), but the most important thing is that the kids loved it.
Japan Golfers Getting Path to DP World Tour, and Thus the PGA Tour
On Monday, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour announced a new move to increased global mobility for Japan golfers.
Report: QBE Shootout To Become Mixed Team Event For PGA And LPGA Tours
The 2023 tournament will mark the first time both tours have sponsored a mixed team event since 1999
SkySports
Adrian Meronk overhauls Adam Scott to win Australian Open as Ashleigh Buhai takes women's crown
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai won the women's component of the inaugural dual gender event by a stroke from Shin Jiyai, the South Korean missing a five-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. With the title sewn up early on the men's side, Meronk drained a 40-foot eagle putt...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
ISPS HANDA Australian Open Professional Event; Golf Australia; Golf; Melbourne: ISPS HANDA Australian Open - The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned his first Aussie Open win at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. Locked in a tight final-round battle with...
LIV Golf Files Lawsuit To Oust DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley
The start-up has cited an “unlawful conspiratorial agreement” between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland’s career-best birdie binge gives him chance to duplicate this Tiger Woods feat at Hero World Challenge
NASSAU, Bahamas -- Viktor Hovland wrapped his putter around the throat of this tournament on Saturday, a tournament that some might dismissively deign to refer to as golf of the “hit and giggle” variety. And, yes, we can confirm that there was some of that, because every time Hovland hit a putt, the ball was going in, and, well, why wouldn’t you laugh with delight?
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/5/22): ‘Greatest Personal Golf Cart EVER!’
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
