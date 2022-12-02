Jets-Vikings: The real key for the defense; Tyler Conklin ready for ‘weird’ return; What will RB rotation be?

Read full article on original website
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
The Lions Finally Get to See Their Gift from the Vikings in Action
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings traded the No. 12 overall pick as well as No. 46 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Nos. 32, 34, and 66. With that 12th overall pick, the Lions proceeded to take Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams. And now, after...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Absolutely crazy HS state football championship finish goes viral
A Minnesota football team was blessed with a last-second touchdown in a playoff game. Stop me if you’ve heard that one before. Well, this isn’t about the famed Minneapolis Miracle of 2017. Instead, this is about high school football! Specifically, the Minnesota Class 3A State Football Championship Game. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and New London-Spicer played Saturday in Read more... The post Absolutely crazy HS state football championship finish goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Cowboys stars, Odell Beckham Jr. attend Mavs' game; Jerry Jones ‘not confident’ in signing without a workout
After his visit with the Dallas Cowboys Monday, NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. attended a Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
Giants injury report: Mark Glowinski added, as line issues continue, entering Commanders game
The Giants on Saturday added two players to their injury report — right guard Mark Glowinski (back) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (illness). Both are questionable for Sunday’s critically important home game against the Commanders, as both teams battle for NFC wild-card playoff spots. If Glowinski can’t play,...
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz
It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
Jets’ refusal to be happy with coming close against Vikings speaking volumes
The effort was good to see. The resilience was reflective of a team clearly coming into its own. The fact that an early 17-point deficit later was essentially 36 inches away from potentially becoming a defining victory was terrific. All of those things were encouraging signs for the Jets on Sunday at Minnesota. But there was one thing, far and away, above and beyond, that was the most important part of the aftermath of the Jets’ nerve-fraying and ruggedly entertaining 27-22 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and it was summarized best in the words of the men...
Jets squander huge chance vs. Vikings | Their road to the playoffs just got much tougher
MINNEAPOLIS – The defense played one of its worst games of the season. The offense played as if there was a thick layer of fog every time it got within 10 yards of the end zone. And yet with 1:19 to go, quarterback Mike White ran onto with the...
NY Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings closing line: Staying still
Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-106) The New York Jets roll into Minnesota at 7-4 with a legitimate chance to earn a playoff berth for the first time in 12 years. The 9-2 Vikings stand in their way this week. New York has been a 3-point road underdog since the line opened earlier in the week, and that has not changed going into Sunday.
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
College Football Playoff set: Underdog Ohio State, relieved TCU, and Alabama’s unsuccessful case to make it
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
NFL world blasts Adam Schefter for controversial report
On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN published quite a controversial story ahead of Deshaun Watson’s debut start for the Cleveland Browns following his 11-game suspension due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Published early Sunday morning ahead of Watson’s first start of the season, the story from...
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 13
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Mr. Irrelevant. We are living in a golden age for Misters Irrelevant. Historically,...
Survey ranks the NFL’s rudest fans
1,150 NFL fans were polled last month and ranked each fanbase based on rudeness — where does your team rank?
