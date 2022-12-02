Jets-Vikings: The real key for the defense; Tyler Conklin ready for ‘weird’ return; What will RB rotation be?

The effort was good to see. The resilience was reflective of a team clearly coming into its own. The fact that an early 17-point deficit later was essentially 36 inches away from potentially becoming a defining victory was terrific. All of those things were encouraging signs for the Jets on Sunday at Minnesota. But there was one thing, far and away, above and beyond, that was the most important part of the aftermath of the Jets’ nerve-fraying and ruggedly entertaining 27-22 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and it was summarized best in the words of the men...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO