Thunder Rosa hasn’t wrestled since August and was recently forced to give up her AEW Women’s Championship as her absence from the company continues. The star had originally been scheduled to face Toni Storm at All Out on September 4th with her title on the line. It has since been reported that the star was going to lose to Storm that night. With Rosa out of action, Storm became Interim Women’s Champion, a title she lost to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. Following her victory, Hayter was declared the ‘full’ AEW Women’s Champion.

1 DAY AGO