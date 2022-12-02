Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
itrwrestling.com
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
itrwrestling.com
Sami Zayn Reveals What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns
After losing out to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, and just generally not having things not go his way, Sami Zayn sought some friendship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. What began with Zayn helping The Usos in matches, and playing the role of annoying little brother, led to him...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Announcer Confirms Release Following Bizarre Live Event Incident
An announcer for one of WWE’s international programs has been released following a strange event that took place at a WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30th, 2022. Quetzalli Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora, a Spanish-language program that aired internationally. Unscripted moment at live event...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Steps Up Training As Return Edges Nearer
Thunder Rosa hasn’t wrestled since August and was recently forced to give up her AEW Women’s Championship as her absence from the company continues. The star had originally been scheduled to face Toni Storm at All Out on September 4th with her title on the line. It has since been reported that the star was going to lose to Storm that night. With Rosa out of action, Storm became Interim Women’s Champion, a title she lost to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. Following her victory, Hayter was declared the ‘full’ AEW Women’s Champion.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Once Asked Becky Lynch To Shave Her Head Bald
While Hair vs. Hair Matches are nothing new in wrestling, asking a female star to shave her head for no real reason is a little unorthodox. When the woman in question is one of the biggest stars in the world, Becky Lynch, that pitch becomes even more surreal. During a...
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Said To Have “Regretted” AEW Move, Citing Maturity Issue With Management
After weeks of rampant speculation it was reported on December 4th that William Regal was “gone” from AEW. Furthermore, the star is said to be going back to WWE, less than a year after being released by the company. On the November 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, William...
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Names AEW Star Who Is “Far Better At Our Job” Than He Is
William Regal has been releasing weekly episodes of his Gentleman Villain podcast since June 2nd, 2022. Alongside co-host Matt Koon, Regal has covered many subjects, such as British Wrestling, his time spent with Japanese legend Tajiri, and his role as NXT General Manager. On a recent episode of Gentleman Villain,...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Owens On Why He’s Trying To Distance His Career From Sami Zayn’s
The history between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is well-documented. The two have been friends for decades, and their public friendship has been put to the test numerous times as they’ve become on-screen rivals in various promotions. After years in promotions such as ROH and PWG, Kevin Owens finally...
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy Reveals What Exactly Went Wrong During Infamous Joey Mercury Ladder Botch
At Armageddon 2006, Joey Mercury was an unfortunate victim to one of the most brutal accidents of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The accident happened in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between MNM, The Hardy Boyz, Paul London & Brian Kendrick, and William Regal & Dave Taylor. In a spot involving...
itrwrestling.com
Young Rock Seemingly Teases Dwayne Johnson Winning Universal Title In Near Future
As WrestleMania edges closer and closer, rumours are starting to run rampant about what matches will feature on WWE’s biggest show of the year. Perhaps one of the most rumoured potential appearances is from Dwayne Johnson, who wrestled as “The Rock” in WWE for several years. After...
itrwrestling.com
Donald Trump Was Stunned By Brutality Of WrestleMania Ladder Match
At WWE WrestleMania 23 in 2007, future president of the United States Donald Trump and then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took part in the famed Battle of the Billionaires that saw Bobby Lashley compete on behalf of Trump against Umaga, who was fighting for Vince McMahon. Steve Austin served as the special guest referee for the bout.
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On CM Punk’s Status For AEW Fight Forever
Ever since AEW All Out 2022, CM Punk hasn’t been mentioned in any official capacity on AEW. He has been referenced, but no one has said his name directly at all in three months. With all of this silence, a belief among wrestling fans emerged that Punk was being quietly erased/removed from AEW. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.
itrwrestling.com
Matt Riddle Stretchered Out Of WWE Raw
Ahead of the December 5th episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Matt Riddle and Elias would be taking on The Usos in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after the two teams came face to face during a backstage segment on November 28th. However,...
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker’s Iconic Ring Gear Resurfaces In Surprising Location
Over the course of his legendary three-decade WWE career, The Undertaker terrorised the roster with his intimidating persona and athleticism that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. The Deadman’s gear was a key part of his presentation, ranging from the classic duster and hat at the beginning of his career to the more elaborate capes and leather he wore during his biggest entrances. But what happened to his attire once it disappears from our screens?
itrwrestling.com
Surprising Name Considered To Become The Undertaker’s Son In WWE
The Undertaker was involved in some incredible, and incredibly bizarre storylines during his time as a WWE Superstar. More often than not these surreal adventures involved his ‘family’ and almost horror film-esque backstory. This acclaimed story involved The Deadman burning down the funeral home where he lived with...
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has paid tribute to friend and former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee during a recent live event in the former Luke Harper’s home town of Rochester, New York. Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee. Following an unsuccessful United States Championship match against champion Austin Theory, Rollins would...
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon Shaving His Head Bald
In early 2007 Vince McMahon became wrapped up in a surreal on-screen feud with Donald Trump. After some back and forth between the two businessmen, a clash between the pair was set for WrestleMania 23. Or at least, kind of. At the event Umaga competed on behalf of McMahon, while...
itrwrestling.com
Dustin Rhodes Ending In-Ring Career In 2023 [VIDEO]
AEW Superstar Dustin Rhodes has announced that 2023 will be his final year as an in-ring competitor after over thirty years in the business. Dustin Rhodes Retiring From In-Ring Action In 2023. AEW Superstar, and beloved former WWE Star, Dustin Rhodes has announced that 2023 will be his final year...
Comments / 0