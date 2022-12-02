ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
gordonramsayclub.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
livingetc.com

Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room

The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
The Guardian

Retinol is a wonder for skin – but it doesn’t need to be a luxury

Retinol is peerless in its proven ability to reduce pore size, treat acne scars, smooth skin texture and soften fine lines. But what if you want all that bang for less of your buck? Given retinol’s popularity in recent years, I was surprised by how relatively little choice there is in the below-£25 market, but impressed with the quality nonetheless.
wtaj.com

Best casserole dish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention, Walmart shoppers: Cyber week may be over, but there are still a ton of great deals to shop at...
gordonramsayclub.com

Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake

Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
Parade

Get the #1 Selling Comfy Flat on Amazon for Up to 50% Off!

Finding the best flats can be tough. Some of them come without much support, while others are a little too tight in the toes. But when you find the most comfortable flat you can, it's a total game-changer. And Amazon buyers have scoped out one of the comfiest shoes you can find on the site right now. Here's some more good news: they're on sale now!
couponingwithrachel.com

Crock Pot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker ONLY $24.99 Prime Shipped

Amazon is offering up this highly rated Crock Pot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker with reciept book for only $24.99 today!. This 7-quart oval slow cooker has high/low cook settings, along with a convenient warm setting. The removable stoneware insert and glass lid are dishwasher-safe and comes with an attractive silver, stainless steel exterior with black accents and plastic handles. So perfect for making soups, roasts, chili and more.

