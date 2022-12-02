It appears that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are trying to do some work in the closing weeks of the 2023 recruiting cycle before the early signing period begins. According to a report from 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, Carlos Locklyn is in Washington on Saturday night to see 4-star running back Jayden Limar play in the 4A State Championship game. Huffman says that Locklyn and the Ducks are working hard to flip Limar, who is currently committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Limar is rated as the No. 14 RB in the nation, and the No....

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO