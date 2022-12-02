Read full article on original website
Raymond 2019 Reserve Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Juicy, tempting red and black fruit flavors follow a minty nose of Thai basil and raspberries in this lightly tannic but full-bodied wine. An almost silky texture and easy drinkability make it inviting to sip. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $50,Buy Now. Designation. Reserve Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Castle Rock 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
Juicy aromas of cherry and strawberry meet with turned earth and singed bark on the nose of this bottling. There's a light tension to the palate, where muddled plum and mulberry flavors are decorated with light smoke. Matt Kettmann. rating. 87. Price. $12,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
Indomita 2021 Gran Reserva Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
A nose of licorice and bay leaf aromas introduce a wine of herbaceous character. Lively acidity backs flavors of red plum, berries and herbs on the light palate. It finishes with smoky notes in the aftertaste. Jesica Vargas. rating. 89. Price. $11,Buy Now. Designation. Gran Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Taub Family Vineyards 2019 Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Concentrated, contained and very young, this powerful, full-bodied wine tastes jam-packed with dark berries and dark chocolate while firm, fine-grained tannins give it a big mouthfeel. Time will improve the feel of this multifaceted wine and allow its flavors to further complexify. Best 2028–2040. Jim Gordon. rating. 96. Price.
Goldschmidt 2019 Forefathers Lone Tree Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
After a subtle, spicy, dark-fruit aroma, this wine opens up on the palate to show excellent depth in blueberries, dark chocolate and black cherries. A nicely firm texture of fine-grained tannins and a full body add great structure for continued improvement with age. Best from 2025–2035. Jim Gordon. rating.
Grieve 2019 Double Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Spicy, funky aromas of earth and tobacco draw you into this concentrated, complex and saturated wine before deep blueberry, dark chocolate and blackberry flavors unfold and fill the mouth. Aged in 75% new French barrels, the intriguing oak nuances merge nicely with the indulgent fruit components. Best through 2030. Jim Gordon.
MacRostie 2019 Manzana Vineyard Pinot Noir (Green Valley)
Both savory and fruity, this medium- to full-bodied wine elicits redwood forest, dark plums, black tea and black cherries on a moderately tannic and slightly tangy texture. It is well balanced for drinking through 2028. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $58,Buy Now. Designation. Manzana Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Lasseter 2019 Paysage Red (Sonoma Valley)
Captivating spices, wood smoke and exotic fruits pull you into this rich wine with the first sniff. Deep black currants, blueberries, tobacco and dark-chocolate flavors flood the sip with richness and complexity. An assertive toasted-oak streak runs through this Merlot-based blend yet the fruit flavors stand up to it. Jim Gordon.
Gallo Signature Series 2019 Gina Gallo Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Plush and powerful, this gentle giant of a wine offers complexity, depth and concentration. Tempting, spicy oak accents are intimately woven with deep blueberries, dark plums and black currants on a velvety texture of soft tannins for a layered expression. Best from 2025–2035. Jim Gordon. rating. 95. Price. $55,Buy...
De Loach 2019 Forgotten Vines Zinfandel (Sonoma County)
This robust, fruity and moderately tannic wine will pair well with grills and roasts, as its firm texture and generous dark plum and blackberry flavors have plenty of power. Made from the fruit of several pre-Prohibition vineyards, the wine is full bodied, peppery and complex. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price.
Talley 2020 Rosemary's Pinot Noir (Arroyo Grande Valley)
Red plum and pomegranate aromas make for a fresh and vibrant nose on this bottling. The palate is well structured, clean and fresh, offering intense red-fruit flavors alongside light herb and baking spice. These elements will grow more prominent with time. Drink now–2040. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $90,Buy...
Talley 2021 Estate Sauvignon Blanc (Edna Valley)
Polished aromas of steel and wet riverstone meet with light hints of Asian pear and lychee on the nose of this bottling. The palate is also very restrained, offering subtle pear flesh, honeysuckle and sea-salt flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
V. Sattui 2019 Ramazzotti Vineyard Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This gutsy, well-balanced and moderately tannic wine offers vivid blackberry and raspberry flavors on a nicely gripping texture. The wine is appetizing, satisfying and inviting. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $47,Buy Now. Designation. Ramazzotti Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
Cloud Watcher 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
A simple red wine, this offers notes of potpourri, blackberry jam, black-cherry compote, black-plum pie, cinnamon stick, eucalyptus and nutmeg. It's an easy, quaffable wine for casual consumption. rating. 86. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User Avg...
Lineage 2019 The Premier Cabernet Sauvignon (Livermore Valley)
This highly age-able Cabernet Sauvignon begins with earthy oak tones of clove, allspice, toasted wood and dried eucalyptus. As the wine opens, it reveals voluptuous blackberry, black cherry and plum fruit notes along with crushed violet florals. Ripe tannins that coat the palate are well met by the concentration of fruit nd balanced by the elevated acidity. Drink now or hold.
Moss Roxx 2020 Old Vine Reserve Zinfandel (Lodi)
Spicy oak notes add pizazz to the core of berries and plums in this full-bodied wine. Cedar, ginger, cinnamon and cloves fill the aroma and lead to an equally spiced flavor spectrum. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $24,Buy Now. Designation. Old Vine Reserve. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Winemakers Selection 2021 Classic Series Rosé (California)
A good combination of fruit, floral and earth aromas engage the nose and the palate. Flavors of this wine suggest fresh strawberry, watermelon and just-cut grass, with a mineral note and hint of flint. Not overly complex, this well-balanced, light-bodied rosé can be enjoyed on its own or with a variety of dishes.
Davies 2019 Simpkins Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Coombsville)
This smooth, relaxed and very ripe-tasting wine blends dark chocolate, milk chocolate, dark plum and cinnamon flavors on a plush texture of fine-grained tannins. Best through 2029. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $115,Buy Now. Designation. Simpkins Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 15%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Crū 2021 Paragon Vineyard Albariño (Edna Valley)
This bottling shows a lot of maritime and grassy influences, almost like a Sauvignon Blanc. Aromas of dried grass, apple and white flower emerge on the nose. The palate is packed with zippy acidity, driving through more grass and a light peach flavor as wet ash appears on the finish. Matt Kettmann.
Santa Ema 2019 Amplus One Carmenere (Cachapoal Valley)
This one comes from vineyards in Peumo within the Cachapoal Valley, a land known for its delicious Carménère. The nose delivers dried herbs, licorice and baking spices over a bouquet of berries. Well structured, it's flavorful with notes of ripe blackberry and plum. Moderate acidity is enough to freshen up the finish while hints of eucalyptus linger in the aftertaste. It's full bodied and enjoyable. Jesica Vargas.
