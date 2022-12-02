This highly age-able Cabernet Sauvignon begins with earthy oak tones of clove, allspice, toasted wood and dried eucalyptus. As the wine opens, it reveals voluptuous blackberry, black cherry and plum fruit notes along with crushed violet florals. Ripe tannins that coat the palate are well met by the concentration of fruit nd balanced by the elevated acidity. Drink now or hold.

