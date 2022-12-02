Read full article on original website
Conway opens new trail, expansion project continues
After years of mapping out new trails for the city, runners can finally set their feet on one in person.
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
North Little Rock Christmas parade postponed due to rain
Bad weather has pushed back a big holiday celebration in North Little Rock.
KATV
WATCH: Little Rock restaurant closed after driver crashes through the front wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock restaurant is closed Monday after a SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant before the 6 a.m. hour. No casualties were reported and all parties involved are fine according to a worker at the Frontier Diner restaurant on Interstate 30. Workers...
East End Fire Department now able to buy needed equipment
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Lately, it almost seems like the cost of everything has been rising. Chief Fire Marshal, Dustin Free, has been part of the East End Fire Department for about 10 years, and he explained how the cost of running it has also gone up. “Price of...
mysaline.com
Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton
The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
Where to see festive holiday lights in central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Central Arkansas is ready to celebrate the holidays with these festive light displays that are fun for the whole family!. Garvan Gardens Winter Garden Festival in Hot Springs. Where: Garvan Gardens - 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs National Park. When: Nov. 19 - Dec. 31, 4...
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
Used car dealerships in Little Rock work to keep up with demand
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself in the market for a car your options might be limited—Car dealerships have been working to meet the demand they have seen while bouncing back from various shortages. Like all businesses, dealerships were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “You...
magnoliareporter.com
State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday
ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
Hot Springs city leaders: Proposed referendum will mean no new water connections
Water rates, water capacity, voter rights and city planning are in conflict in Hot Springs, and the city is drawing a line in the sand.
Kait 8
UPDATE: Missing man found near home
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing man. According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Anderson, of Heber Springs, was found by his brother near their home and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Anderson was originally reported...
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
mysaline.com
Denied dough, Kiki challenge, Catch me outside & more in the weekend’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. Denied Dough – Gourdneck Valley//Assist Agency//. Deputies assisted Bryant PD with an attempted theft at an ATM in their city. Deputies responded to the address and took the suspect...
Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
Little Rock police locate family of homeless man killed in collision
A homeless man you first saw on KARK three years ago was hit and killed while walking in Little Rock this week.
KATV
A death in Jefferson County has been ruled a homicide, investigation in progress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the identification of a dead body that was found on Nov. 1. The sheriff's office responded on Nov. 1 to Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road about a dead body that was found. The body was then sent...
Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have deactivated a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old. Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department at (501) 362-8291.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
KATV
More than 6 ounces of pot, firearm seized in Little Rock after driver fails to stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they ended up in a drug bust after conducting a traffic stop. Officers were conducting a traffic stop at the 4500 block of Springer Blvd in Little Rock on Dec. 3. They initiated the stop due to the...
