North Little Rock, AR

mysaline.com

Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton

The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Where to see festive holiday lights in central Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Central Arkansas is ready to celebrate the holidays with these festive light displays that are fun for the whole family!. Garvan Gardens Winter Garden Festival in Hot Springs. Where: Garvan Gardens - 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs National Park. When: Nov. 19 - Dec. 31, 4...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
BENTON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday

ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

UPDATE: Missing man found near home

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing man. According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Anderson, of Heber Springs, was found by his brother near their home and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Anderson was originally reported...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
tinyhousetalk.com

24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000

Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
