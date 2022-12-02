Canada’s Jonathan David addresses Manchester United speculation

Jonathan David has claimed to have no knowledge of the rumours linking him with Manchester United amongst other top sides.

Asked about speculation that he could be set for a move to Old Trafford in the coming months, the Canada striker was coy about his future.

“I am aware of nothing. When I am at the World Cup, I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment,” he said.

“What happens after I do not know. We will have to see. The Premier League is the best league in the world, and I think every player would want to play there some day.”

At 22, David is a livewire with a burgeoning reputation, who would bring pace and sharp finishing skills to the Man United forward line.

He started his professional career at Belgian side Gent before joining Lille on a five-year contract in August 2020.

He scored 13 goals in his first season, including a valuable winner away to Paris Saint-Germain , as Christophe Galtier’s side surprised everyone by claiming the Ligue Un title.

Despite Lille’s waning form, David has continued to grow in confidence and find the net more consistently at club level.

He made his international debut against the US Virgin Islands in August 2018, announcing his arrival in spectacular fashion by grabbing a brace in an 8-0 thrashing of the minnows.

As part of an exciting generation of young players, led by Bayern Munich ’s Alphonso Davies, he helped Canada qualify for their first World Cup since 1986.

Amid plenty of excitement, their campaign ended in disappointment as the Maple Leafs finished bottom of their group with no points to their name.

Despite losing to Belgium , Croatia and Morocco , John Herdman’s side acquitted themselves well in difficult circumstances and were entertaining to watch throughout.