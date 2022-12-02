More hate on something that is not done to the way others think they should do it. They can have the religion they want in the way they want it, they can put on shows and charge admission, they could even talk in tongues and handle snakes if they want. They do not need anyones approval other than those who are members of the church. It is called freedom people. But my guess is that they do thank you for all the free advertising you are providing.
why? if it brings one person to Christ then it's money well spent! and it's their money and if the church votes to spend this who are you to say they shouldn't? if you don't like it then become a member and THEN voice your opinion because in all truthfulness NO ONES opinion matters except for the members of PrestonWood !
I love the production, and have been a member of Prestonwood since 1994. The shows brings many people into the church and let’s us get the message of Jesus out to many more.
