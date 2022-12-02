ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reform Austin

Comments / 9

Cynthia Smith
2d ago

More hate on something that is not done to the way others think they should do it. They can have the religion they want in the way they want it, they can put on shows and charge admission, they could even talk in tongues and handle snakes if they want. They do not need anyones approval other than those who are members of the church. It is called freedom people. But my guess is that they do thank you for all the free advertising you are providing.

Reply(1)
7
Ronny Booth
2d ago

why? if it brings one person to Christ then it's money well spent! and it's their money and if the church votes to spend this who are you to say they shouldn't? if you don't like it then become a member and THEN voice your opinion because in all truthfulness NO ONES opinion matters except for the members of PrestonWood !

Reply
6
GreatDaneCM65
2d ago

I love the production, and have been a member of Prestonwood since 1994. The shows brings many people into the church and let’s us get the message of Jesus out to many more.

Reply
3
Related
Houston Chronicle

Popular TX pastor returns after absence over an 'inappropriate' online relationship

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WaterTower Theatre Looks Beyond the Baby in a Manger with ‘Jesus Christ Superstar'

Instead of jingle bells, Santa Claus and angelic choruses, WaterTower Theatre is giving North Texas a superstar for Christmas. Jesus Christ Superstar, the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, is running at the Addison theater company through December 11. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice released Jesus...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
WFAA

Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat

DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Zoo Announces Death of Tiger

A tiger at the Dallas Zoo passed away on Nov. 20, the zoo announced on social media Wednesday. Manis was an 18-year-old tiger and died after a procedure revealed signs of severe worsening of his kidney failure. The Zoo said that given Manis' age, these types of issues are not uncommon. The team monitored him after his procedure but he passed away later that evening.
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
KDAF

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
localprofile.com

How To Survive Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights

Tis’ the season! And all across DFW, Christmas lights are in full glow. While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. There’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular but now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.
fox7austin.com

Deer spotted running around Oregon neighborhood with Christmas lights

DALLAS, Ore. - Rudolph got a head start on "decking the halls" ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, a buck was spotted walking around Dallas, Oregon with Christmas lights attached to its antlers. Thanks to a call from the Dallas Oregon Police...
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
dallasexpress.com

Bezos Gives $1.25 Million to Dallas Homeless Organization

Can mass infusions of money solve the root problems of homelessness and vagrancy? The City of Dallas and many nonprofits in the area continue to spend millions of dollars each year trying to address these issues. Yet, somehow, the plague of homelessness and vagrancy in the area continues, as previously reported in The Dallas Express.
fwtx.com

Best New Restaurants 2022

One thing I’ve noticed in covering Fort Worth’s restaurant scene for more than a decade now: It’s very much like a tug of war. There are those who simply want Fort Worth to be the way it’s always been, a town built on, by, and for beef lovers. That’s why we have so many burger and barbecue joints.
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy