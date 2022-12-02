ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park

SALT LAKE CITY – Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In a letter last week and in a committee meeting Monday, Texas lawmakers from both the House and Senate have asked the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s electricity market, to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it.
A Texas program that backs school districts’ bond debt is about to reach its limit — and it could mean raising taxes

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A state-backed program that for decades has helped school districts get the lowest interest rates possible on bonds is about to reach its limit — and if it does, districts might find themselves having to ask for more money from taxpayers.
BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 4 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for week four of high school football playoffs - December 1, 2, and 3 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Stream more than 100 live games next season by joining KSAT Insider, a free membership program with exclusive benefits.
