KSAT 12
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY – Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
KSAT 12
Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick diverge ahead of the legislative session on property taxes, power grid
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The legislative session is more than a month away, but fault lines are already emerging between Texas’ top two Republican leaders on two major issues. Both Gov. Greg Abbott...
KSAT 12
Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In a letter last week and in a committee meeting Monday, Texas lawmakers from both the House and Senate have asked the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s electricity market, to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it.
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott says he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state. The announcement comes one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year.
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
KSAT 12
A Texas program that backs school districts’ bond debt is about to reach its limit — and it could mean raising taxes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A state-backed program that for decades has helped school districts get the lowest interest rates possible on bonds is about to reach its limit — and if it does, districts might find themselves having to ask for more money from taxpayers.
KSAT 12
BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 4 Final Scores
Below you will find the final scores for week four of high school football playoffs - December 1, 2, and 3 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Stream more than 100 live games next season by joining KSAT Insider, a free membership program with exclusive benefits.
