Just as it is for many people, my relationship with denim is complicated. I've found jeans I loved, but none without flaws. I resonated deeply with the recent conversation around standing jeans on TikTok. I've always accepted that I have standing jeans that look great on, but are too tight for all-day sitting. And then oppositely, I have sitting jeans that I'm not obsessed with style-wise, but that are actually comfortable enough to sit in for hours on end. However, a new pair of jeans from The Consistency Project (TCP) completely reframed my thinking around the two categories. In short, sitting jeans can be just as fashion-forward while still maintaining their comfort levels. (Also, I now simply call them jeans.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO