MIAMI - "Tell [Individual 1] to tell his new BFF the bus driver to pay us for the mtg w [U.S. Senator 1]. Since there will b no turkey without him." - Page 22, United States of America vs David Rivera and Esther Nuhfer.The indictment of former Congressman David Rivera reads like a cheap spy novel, complete with encrypted text messages and code names designed to conceal Rivera's secret representation of Venezuela's government. Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro was "El Guaguero" or "The Bus Driver."An unnamed Congressman from Texas was called "Sombrero" or "The Hat."Money was referred to as "La Luz"...

MIAMI, FL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO