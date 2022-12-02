ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Juror Replaced In Murder Trial Of Former Border Patrol Agent

Testimony continues in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent. Juan David Ortiz is charged with the murders of four women near Laredo in 2018. His trial was moved to Bexar County in a change of venue. On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Webb County Chief...
LAREDO, TX

