ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

FBI, governor respond as investigations continue into NC schools swatted

By Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2uFZ_0jV6svhb00

(WGHP) — Schools across North Carolina were inundated with swatting calls on Thursday, at least four of them in the Piedmont Triad.

Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls

On Thursday, schools across the state went into lockdown after threats were made against multiple schools. All of these calls turned out to be hoaxes, swatting calls meant to generate large police responses for nothing, as a way to scare people.

Swatting calls have mostly been connected to online gaming communities in the past, but throughout 2022 swatting calls directed at schools have sharply increased. NPR reports that over 200 schools were swatted across 28 states through September and October . They have also been used against political figures, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who says she was swatted several times in September .

Mass shootings are not a mental health problem. Here’s why experts say they happen

The following schools in North Carolina were targeted:

  • Grimsley High School in Greensboro
  • Williams High School in Burlington
  • Parkland High School in Winston-Salem
  • Wilkes Central High School in Wilkes County
  • West Charlotte High School
  • Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte
  • Olympic High School in Charlotte
  • Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte
  • Hillside High School in Durham
  • Northside High School in Jacksonville
  • East Bladen High School in Bladen County
  • Washington High School in Beaufort County
  • New Bern High School in Craven County
  • Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville
  • Roanoke Rapids High School in Halifax County

The hoax calls put schools on lockdown and had extra deputies and officers on campuses throughout the day. On Friday, Wilkes County will have extra security at Wilkes Central High School as a precaution, but other districts plan to operate as usual.

4 Charlotte area schools targeted by ‘hoax calls’, officials say

Investigators are working to find out where the calls originated and confirm if they are connected. There are consequences to swatting calls, and people who make them can be charged with making a false report of mass violence on educational property.

Davidson, Randolph, Surry, Stokes and Yadkin Counties did not receive false calls on Thursday but school leaders all confirmed they have discussed the potential for these false threats with principals and staff.

Officials Respond

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“These are difficult and different times. Rest assured that we are responding to every call with a sense of urgency to ensure our students are safe. We take every threat seriously and investigate it to determine its credibility – our students and our educators are too valuable to handle it any other way. We are obligated and committed to serving and protecting our community, particularly its most vulnerable resource – our children.”

Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

The Charlotte office of the FBI released the following statement:

“FBI Charlotte is aware of numerous threats to area schools and are in touch with the local law enforcement agencies involved. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Raleigh police release body-cam video from mass shooting suspect standoff

Governor Roy Cooper’s office also responded to the spate of threats, saying:

“Our office is aware of threat calls at several school campuses this morning following similar reports in other states this week. State Public Safety Officials take threats against schools seriously and are working to investigate and keep students and staff across the state safe.”

Prior Hoaxes

In September, a dozen schools in Virginia experienced the same spate of calls about mass violence , and Cabarrus County was a victim of half a dozen threats that same week. In early October, Myrtle Beach area schools were the target of similar hoax calls .

Wired reported in October that some of the dozens of swatting calls that plagued schools across the country could be traced to the app TextNow and were likely originating from overseas, but the investigation is ongoing, so it’s hard to say if this recent spate of calls are connected to the calls in other states earlier in the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Local sheriffs take oaths of office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some new and re-elected sheriffs around the region are taking their oaths of office Monday. On Nov. 29, the State Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 general election in North Carolina. Here’s a look at what local officials said as they were sworn in Monday. This story […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

North Carolina man who shot his father in the head is denied parole

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder because he shot his father in the head has been denied parole again. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing it was releasing some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before October 1994, […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Most commonly hunted migratory birds in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in North Carolina using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in North Carolina. In 2021 North Carolina had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 1 migratory bird […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

New partnership will help grow eastern NC drone industry

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Xelevate Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence has announced its partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation, becoming the newest member of the Federal Aviation Administration’s BEYOND team. Under this designation, Xelevate enhances its leadership in unmanned testing and demonstration, helping to usher in the widespread use of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

AMEXCAN honors its community partners, staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Association of Mexicans in North Carolina’s 11th annual Community Leadership Awards ceremony was held on Monday afternoon. AMEXCAN officials said the event is meant to honor community partners and staff who contribute to AMEXCAN’s success. “They are very important and they are a key factor to AMEXCAN because they put in […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

How fast is North Carolina’s economy growing? See where it ranks in the world

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee discusses whether to approve incentives to lure new businesses, an economist always reveals the project’s forecast impact on the state’s gross domestic product. For instance, when the state awarded Toyota $271.4 million in incentives a year ago Tuesday – to build […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Five things to watch in the Georgia Senate runoff

The last act of the 2022 midterms plays out on Tuesday, when voters in Georgia go to the polls in the Senate runoff election. More than 1.8 million Georgians have cast their ballots prior to Election Day as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former football star Herschel Walker (R) duke it out. The runoff was […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Warnock and Walker share same final Sunday message: go vote

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker has the same message for their supporters Sunday: get out the vote for Tuesday’s runoff election. During his weekly sermon at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock alluded to his re-election effort but said he just wanted people to vote. “The pastor dropped by this […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Why Biden is keeping his distance from Georgia’s Senate runoff

With just two days to go, President Biden is staying away from the Georgia runoff, where Democrats are hoping Sen. Raphael Warnock can defeat Republican Herschel Walker and secure a crucial 51st Senate seat for the party. Biden has had basically no role in the runoff race despite a better-than-expected midterm showing for the party […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80

PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that Kolbe died Saturday. Ducey ordered flags lowered...
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy