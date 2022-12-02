Read full article on original website
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Knodl receives ‘Friend of Grocers’ Award
GERMANTOWN — State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, was presented with the “Friend of Grocers” award from the Wisconsin Grocers Association. The award was presented to Rep. Knodl at Sendik’s Food Market in Germantown. The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on...
'I am proud to have overseen a tremendous transformation of our city'
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins announced that he will not seek re-election in the spring, on Monday. “As the spring 2023 election cycle begins, my family and I had many conversations, thoughts, and prayers about the next step for my career, and ultimately, we concluded that as I grow in my career, I could no longer give the City of West Bend the time and attention it deserves as your Mayor,” said Jenkins, in a Facebook post.
Locally owned pharmacy opens in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON - Port Family Pharmacy, the newest provider of pharmacy and wellness services, announced the official opening of its new location in Port Washington. Plans and renovations to open the new pharmacy at 1021 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington began in March, after it became clear that the city and surrounding area had a definite need that was not being met, according to a pharmacy press release.
Delafield Public Works Committee to discuss development
DELAFIELD — The Public Works Committee will discuss, take possible action and give direction to the Plan Commission on a concept plan for the Delafield Parkway development on Wednesday. The proposal includes the construction of a 29 lot, single-family residential subdivision with lots ranging from 10,322 square feet to...
Bernice Haase
Oct. 4, 1922 - Nov. 30, 2022. Bernice E Haase, 100, passed away on Nov 30, 2022 at Saint Anne’s Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee. Bernice was born on October 4, 1922 in the Town of Lowell to Walter and Marie (Walsh) Haase, the second of 10 children. Bernice’s work...
Marvin Roy Schroeder
Aug. 14, 1942 - Dec. 3, 2022. Marvin Roy Schroeder of Mukwonago found peace surrounded by his loving family at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80 years. He was born to Harro Isenburg and Emmy Louise Schroeder on August 14, 1942, in Milwaukee. He married the love of his life (the feisty girl next door) on March 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia.
Linda L. Selchert
Feb. 19, 1943 - Dec. 3, 2022. Linda L. Selchert of Waukesha died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born in Spokane, Wash., on February 19, 1943, the daughter of James and Ina (Goodman) Bradbury. Linda was an extremely hard-worker her entire life, working for...
Toast makes it official with ribbon cutting
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of Toast Cedarburg, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg. After months of building renovations, the restaurant opened Nov. 25 and features a menu of traditional and specialty brunch items. Pictured...
Alice C. Frenz, 99
Alice C. Frenz (nee Ernst) of Germantown lived fully to the venerable age of 99 years. She died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 28 in Milwaukee County. She was born March 17, 1923, to Lorenz and Lydia Ernst at their Freistadt farmhouse, delivered by the family doctor who arrived by horse and sleigh in a snowstorm.
Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman)
June 22, 1940 - Dec. 4, 2022. Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman) was born in Racine on June 22, 1940, to Eric and Audrey (Simpson) Herman. She passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Waukesha. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; her brothers Jack...
Midnight Magic in Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce put on their annual Midnight Magic event this past weekend. Festivities actually started on Wednesday at the Mukwonago Community Library with the tree lighting ceremony. Saturday was packed full of many activities for the local community and visitors from all over to...
William ‘Bill’ R. Schmidt
May 28, 1949 - Nov. 29, 2022. William “Bill” R. Schmidt, 73, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1949, to Robert William and Ramona Cecilia (nee Harmon) Schmidt. Bill was a very proud 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local...
Meet the winners of the Chicago Tribune’s 2022 Holiday Cookie Contest
CHICAGO — In 1995, Agnes Da Costa won fourth place in the Tribune’s 10th annual Holiday Cookie Contest with the sweetly named Friendship Cookies. And while that might not be the most prestigious accolade in all of baking, I find myself flipping to her well-thumbed recipe in our “Holiday Cookies” cookbook again and again, making the simple drop cookie (the recipe only takes about 30 minutes from start to finish) for family, friends and, just as frequently, myself.
June Margaret (Clark) Luer
June 22, 1928 - Nov. 9 2022. June Margaret (Clark) Luer of Waukesha passed away peacefully embraced by her family November 9, 2022. June was 94 years old. As you might imagine, June has outlived many of her dearest people: her husband, Harvey Luer; siblings, Don and Shirley Clark, sons Mark and Jeff. June’s memory will be celebrated by her daughter Pam Luer (Gary Bingner); son Todd (Karen) Luer; daughter-in-law Elaine Luer; sister-in-law Ann Luer; grandchildren Jessica, Jonathon, Grant (Kylie) and Emily Luer; along with nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. One of June’s lifelong goals was to become a great-grandma. Her great-grandson Ried Emmett Luer arrived May 2022.
Community comes together for 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA — Massive amounts of people lined the streets on Sunday for the 2022 City of Waukesha Christmas Parade. Law enforcement was out in full force to keep parade goers safe. Everything went off without a hitch. People held #WaukeshaStrong signs and other forms of remembrance for the lives...
Photo gallery: 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
Hundreds came out to line the streets of downtown Waukesha for this year's annual Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. A good time was had by all.
Alfred ‘Al’ John Meyer
Feb. 1, 1923 - Dec. 2, 2022. Alfred “Al” John Meyer passed away on December 2, 2022 in Kimberly at his place of residence, Aspire Senior Living. Al was born February 1, 1923, in San Jose, CA to the late George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer. His parents moved back to Wisconsin where George was from in 1924. On June 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Rita Ann Martiny at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Ellen F. Frank
Feb. 17, 1929 - Dec. 2, 2022. Ellen F. Frank, 93, passed away on December 2, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls. Ellen was born on February 17, 1929 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to the late Henry and Mae (nee Rademacher) Brown. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Frank on April 20, 1953. Ken passed away on March 19, 1999. She was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Ellen was in the ladies’ guild. She was a great mother to Ken and Charles.
‘We’re going to show that evil doesn’t win’
WAUKESHA — With the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade coming up on Sunday, companies and community members are planning to unite as one as they participate in this year’s parade. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, RE/MAX Service First Owner John Gscheidmeier invited local...
David J. McLeod, 81
David J. McLeod was taken to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Lawlis Hospice in Mequon. He was 81 years old. David loved the Lord and sharing the gospel with those around him. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett McLeod; mother, Dorothy Nadeau; and his brother Robert McLeod.
