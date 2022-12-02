Read full article on original website
Prep Sports: Lootpress Player of the Year winners unveiled
The conclusion of the Super Six brings and end to the fall sports season. It also means awards season for golf, volleyball, cross country, soccer and football. Below are this year’s Lootpress Fall Player of the Year winners. Each player will receive a $500 scholarship and be honored at the Lootpress Player of the Year Banquet on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The Coach of the Year will receive a $500 grant to use for their program.
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe earn No. 1 spots in respective classes in preseason AP poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys preseason basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 17, University 14, Spring Mills 10, Capital 9, Martinsburg 8, Hurricane 7, Woodrow Wilson 7, Musselman 4, Spring Valley 1. Class AAA. 1....
Prep Volleyball: Shady Spring coaches Williams and Pinardo step down after long run of success
The one constant in high school sports is change. Big changes are coming to the volleyball landscape at Shady Spring High school next year. Not only will highly successful players Meg Williams and Chloe Thompson be graduating, there will be major changes on the coaching staff. Head coach Kelly Williams...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
lootpress.com
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is expanding the college’s offerings at the Mercer County Campus in Princeton by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. Applications are being accepted now and classes will begin in February 2023. “Massage therapy has been...
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
lootpress.com
The Youth Deer Hunt Is Right On Target
As I pulled into the area where everyone was gathered, the first thing I noticed was a group of kids running and playing, just being kids. I was late as usual but had plenty of time to catch up with what was going on at the special Youth Deer Hunt; this one was being held near Union, West Virginia in Monroe County, a couple years ago.
Metro News
Smithers looks to hire engineering firm to fix flood damaged sewer lines
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier says her city is moving forward with infrastructure projects following the Aug. 15 flood in Fayette County. Cavalier told MetroNews repairing damaged sewer lines in the Cannelton Hollow Road area is one of her top priorities with money now flowing in from the federal government.
Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
Calacino’s Pizzeria Donates Thousands of Dollars to Hospice of Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — After hosting three days of entertainment, auctions, and food, Calacino’s Pizzeria owner Jeff Weeks visited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus to present the organization with the money raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit. Weeks and his team raised $8,000...
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
Victims names released after weekend accident in Bramwell
12/6/22 10:15 A.M. — The names of the two people killed in a car accident on Saturday, December 3, 2022, have been released. Captain Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Tessa, 30, of Bluefield, WV and Jaden Spradlin, 19, of Bluefield, WV died in the accident. BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle […]
Metro News
Mercer County crash claims 2 lives
BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
woay.com
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
There is no other Dairy Queen quite like the one in Hinton
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If you’ve ever been to Hinton, then odds are you have passed the Dairy Queen or even stopped in to eat. It’s a unique place in different ways, and if you haven’t been, you’re missing out. Nestled between the mountains and...
