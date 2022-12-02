ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals focusing on free agents to fill need at catcher

The Cardinals have yet to have much engagement with the offseason’s top-tier free agents, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This relates to both starting pitchers and position players, as in regards to the top of the shortstop market, the Cards “have remained on the outskirts of the shortstop discussions, staying aware but not plunging in,” Goold writes.
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox have discussed closer Liam Hendriks in trade talks

The White Sox have discussed star closer Liam Hendriks in talks with other teams this winter, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). There’s no indication a deal is especially likely, although it stands to reason a number of clubs would have interest in installing the three-time All-Star into their late-inning mix if Chicago’s amenable to making a trade. Feinsand notes Hendriks’ contract contains a limited no-trade provision that allows him to block a move to five unknown teams.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

'We've been busy': No deals yet, but Brewers laying groundwork at winter meetings

Major League Baseball's winter meetings got underway in earnest in San Diego on Monday and they were different than years past in a couple ways for the Milwaukee Brewers. Most obvious was the absence of former vice president of baseball operations David Stearns, who handed the title of top baseball operations man to general manager Matt Arnold in October. ...
