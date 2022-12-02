Read full article on original website
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Report: Astros Eyeing Trio of Corner Outfielders
The Houston Astros have reported interest in Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley and Michael Conforto.
Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Cardinals focusing on free agents to fill need at catcher
The Cardinals have yet to have much engagement with the offseason’s top-tier free agents, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This relates to both starting pitchers and position players, as in regards to the top of the shortstop market, the Cards “have remained on the outskirts of the shortstop discussions, staying aware but not plunging in,” Goold writes.
Major League Baseball used two balls again this year, and evidence points to a third
An Insider investigation, based on research by astrophysicist Dr. Meredith Wills, found evidence that three distinct sets of balls were in circulation during MLB games this season.
White Sox have discussed closer Liam Hendriks in trade talks
The White Sox have discussed star closer Liam Hendriks in talks with other teams this winter, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). There’s no indication a deal is especially likely, although it stands to reason a number of clubs would have interest in installing the three-time All-Star into their late-inning mix if Chicago’s amenable to making a trade. Feinsand notes Hendriks’ contract contains a limited no-trade provision that allows him to block a move to five unknown teams.
'We've been busy': No deals yet, but Brewers laying groundwork at winter meetings
Major League Baseball's winter meetings got underway in earnest in San Diego on Monday and they were different than years past in a couple ways for the Milwaukee Brewers. Most obvious was the absence of former vice president of baseball operations David Stearns, who handed the title of top baseball operations man to general manager Matt Arnold in October. ...
