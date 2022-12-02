Riverton’s new Cloud Kisser V hot air balloon is finished and will be unveiled this Thursday, December 8. Look up this Thursday morning to see the new balloon envelope drifting above the city. The public is also invited to come out to the Central Wyoming College front lawn by the flagpole to see the new balloon envelope get set up and launched starting at 8:30 AM. Bring gloves and come help set it up if you’re able. Expected launch will be closer to 9:15 AM. The Riverton Balloon Club expressed Many thanks for all the wonderful community support that helped make Riverton’s new balloon a reality.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO