wrrnetwork.com
Riverton City Retirement Receptions on Tap Tuesday Night
The Riverton city Council meets Tuesday with a retirement recognition for Police Chief Eric Murphy, the oath of office for new public works director Brian Eggelston, and an agenda item to sell several vehicles from the city’s fleet to the Town of Dubois. There will also be a reception for outgoing Mayor Richard Gard. The meeting at City Hall begins at 7 p.m. You can view the meeting on Cable Channel 191 or on the City of Riverton’s YouTube Channel or Facebook page.
wrrnetwork.com
Commissioners to hear Personnel Issues, Discuss Funding Distributions
The Fremont County commissioners this morning will hear personnel issues from Library Director Anita Marple, County Clerk Julie Freese and Transportation Supt. Billy Meeks., pus reports from County Planning Supervisor Steve Baumann on wind and solar facility siting regulations and a corrected plat for the Nordwick subdivision, there will be a work session on funding requests and a monthly update from the treatment court. M.OV.E. Applicants set for interviews include the Central Wyoming College Food Economy Resiliency project, Eagle Bronze building expansion project and the Wind River Start up Challenge. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The meeting is available via zoom.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton’s Newest Hot Air Balloon Ready to Launch Thursday
Riverton’s new Cloud Kisser V hot air balloon is finished and will be unveiled this Thursday, December 8. Look up this Thursday morning to see the new balloon envelope drifting above the city. The public is also invited to come out to the Central Wyoming College front lawn by the flagpole to see the new balloon envelope get set up and launched starting at 8:30 AM. Bring gloves and come help set it up if you’re able. Expected launch will be closer to 9:15 AM. The Riverton Balloon Club expressed Many thanks for all the wonderful community support that helped make Riverton’s new balloon a reality.
wrrnetwork.com
Longtime Riverton resident up for Broadcaster of the Year
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Every year since 1960 the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) select sportscasters and sportswriters from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, to receive State Sportscaster and State Sportswriters of the Year as well as National Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year. This year one of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Dad Accused Of Breaking Newborn Twins’ Legs: ‘I Pulled Too Hard And Heard A Little Pop’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Strong language: The following story contains descriptions of violence and language some may find graphic and disturbing. Read at your own discretion. By Clair McFarland, General Assignment Reporter. Clair@CowboyStateDaily.com. A Riverton man accused of breaking his newborn twin daughters’ legs has...
wrrnetwork.com
Sports Update 12 / 05
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. The NCAA...
cowboystatedaily.com
64-Year-Old Riverton Woman Mauled By Pit Bull On Bike Path; Owner Of Dog Gets Citation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owner of a pit bull in Riverton has been cited after the dog brutally attacked a 64-year-old woman during a morning walk on a local bike path. At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, a tan-and-white pit bull “came up out of...
