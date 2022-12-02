ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Comments / 14

Related
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Vibe

Toni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their Wedding

Toni Braxton stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show for Wednesday’s episode (Nov. 23) and shared fun facts about Thanksgiving with the Braxton family and her professional life. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained how her large family would have virtual and in-person celebrations this fall holiday season. “We’ve already started cooking,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer began. “The Braxton family starts two weeks out.” More from VIBE.comToni Braxton To Star In New Anthology Movies On LifetimeSoulja Boy Says He's Leaving Twitter To Start His Own Platform, Calls Out Elon MuskElon Musk's Twitter Takeover Causes Celebrities To Bow Out From App She...
TMZ.com

GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise

GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
HipHopDX.com

Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo

Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover

The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos

The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
Bossip

So Sad: Takeoff’s Brother YRN Lingo Pays Tribute To Rapper– ‘Super Hard Without You Bro’

In the weeks after the senseless killing of Migos member Takeoff the Hip-Hop community is still reeling and the rapper’s loved ones are in deep mourning. Takeoff’s character is one thing that has shined since his murder outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. When HPD’s Police Chief Troy Finner held a press conference about the shooting he praised the rapper for being peaceful and nonviolent and urged the media to reflect that in their reporting.
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
114K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy