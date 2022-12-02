Soap opera fans know that so much of the drama revolves around romance. This is especially true on "Days of Our Lives." The Peacock sudser has given viewers some of the most iconic super couples of all time, including Bo and Hope Brady, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, and John Black and Marlena Evans. However, there are those characters that seem to be perpetually unlucky in love. Fan favorites such as Rafe Hernandez have had failed love lives. Rafe has had relationships with women like Carrie Brady, Jordan Ridgeway, and Kate Roberts that went nowhere. He's also been married to Sami Brady, Hope Brady, and Nicole Walker, all of which ended in heartbreak, per Soap Central.

