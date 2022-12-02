Read full article on original website
Related
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Ex-Dodgers CF Cody Bellinger spotted training for revenge with Matt Holliday
According to the latest video drop, former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger has chosen the same method Yankees folk hero Matt Carpenter opted into to reverse his own career spiral: preseason sessions in Arizona with former Cardinals star Matt Holliday and his son Jackson, now in the Orioles’ system.
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn
The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
theScore
Mayweather: I offered over $2B to buy NBA team
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his desire to own an NBA franchise. During a recent panel discussion, the boxing legend revealed he already made an offer for over $2 billion for majority ownership of an unnamed NBA team. He indicated he'd be open to owning an existing franchise or a potential expansion team.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Padres reportedly made higher offer than Phillies to SS Trea Turner
The Phillies made the biggest splash of the offseason to date, agreeing to terms on an 11-year deal with Trea Turner Monday afternoon. Once finalized, it’ll make the two-time All-Star the 10th player in MLB history to land a contract worth at least $300M. Massive as the contract was,...
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
theScore
Report: Morant set to receive signature shoe with Nike
Ja Morant is reportedly the latest NBA player to land a signature sneaker deal with Nike. The Memphis Grizzlies star is "in line" to receive a signature Nike shoe in the near future, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic, adding that the parties have been working on the deal for several months.
theScore
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Buries power-play marker
Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. The Oilers' power play won them the game in the second period, with Nugent-Hopkins cashing in a tally at1:25 of the frame. Since the start of November, he's produced six goals and nine assists, including seven power-play points, in 16 games. He's at 26 points (13 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 25 contests overall.
theScore
NHL Tuesday player props: 3 forwards worth backing
We have a busy nine-game slate ahead of us Tuesday night, which means there's an abundance of shot props to comb through. Let's take a look at three that stood out from the pack. Mark Scheifele over 2.5 shots (-132) Scheifele has been a model of consistency in shooting the...
theScore
Judge predicted in high school he'd play for Giants in '10 years'
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge might have predicted his future landing spot in high school, and his guess might not be what New York Yankees fans want to hear. "I said, in 10 years, I'll be married to (wife) Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants," Judge told Time's Sean Gregory.
theScore
Report: Hawks' Young sat out vs. Nuggets after exchange with McMillan
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young didn't suit up for Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets after getting into an exchange with head coach Nate McMillan earlier in the day, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. The Hawks bench boss was apparently unpleased with Young's decision to skip...
Comments / 0