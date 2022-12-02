ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB

Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn

The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
Mayweather: I offered over $2B to buy NBA team

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his desire to own an NBA franchise. During a recent panel discussion, the boxing legend revealed he already made an offer for over $2 billion for majority ownership of an unnamed NBA team. He indicated he'd be open to owning an existing franchise or a potential expansion team.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Report: Morant set to receive signature shoe with Nike

Ja Morant is reportedly the latest NBA player to land a signature sneaker deal with Nike. The Memphis Grizzlies star is "in line" to receive a signature Nike shoe in the near future, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic, adding that the parties have been working on the deal for several months.
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Buries power-play marker

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. The Oilers' power play won them the game in the second period, with Nugent-Hopkins cashing in a tally at1:25 of the frame. Since the start of November, he's produced six goals and nine assists, including seven power-play points, in 16 games. He's at 26 points (13 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 25 contests overall.
NHL Tuesday player props: 3 forwards worth backing

We have a busy nine-game slate ahead of us Tuesday night, which means there's an abundance of shot props to comb through. Let's take a look at three that stood out from the pack. Mark Scheifele over 2.5 shots (-132) Scheifele has been a model of consistency in shooting the...
Report: Hawks' Young sat out vs. Nuggets after exchange with McMillan

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young didn't suit up for Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets after getting into an exchange with head coach Nate McMillan earlier in the day, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. The Hawks bench boss was apparently unpleased with Young's decision to skip...
