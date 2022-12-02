Los Angeles DA George Gascon SLAMMED For Taking 'Special Interest' In Attempted Theft Of John Legend's Porsche

Mega

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is under fire after taking a “special interest” in the attempted theft of John Legend ’s Porsche earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking situation first took place on Monday as Legend visited a recording studio in L.A.

According to Daily Mail , Legend’s Porsche Taycan was parked outside the studio when the assailant broke into the vehicle and sat “for a while” and struggled to start the vehicle’s engine.

“News outlets are reporting that an unarmed person was arrested for attempting to steal John Legend's Porsche somewhere in Los Angeles – case potentially due today,” read an email sent by John Harlan , Gascon’s acting head deputy.

“Please be on the lookout for this case,” Harlan added.

But the L.A. district attorney’s “special interest” in the case immediately raised concerns, particularly because Legend is an outspoken supporter of Gascon.

“The idea that a highly senior administrator would be putting out an all-points bulletin to watch out for this case smacks of special access and undue influence,” said John Lewin , Gascon’s deputy district attorney.

“To have this kind of action taken is offensive and is an insult to every law-abiding citizen in Los Angeles who is a victim of crime and who is generally met with a lack of interest or outright hostility by this district attorney and his administration,” Lewin added.

“In essence, it appears that the acting head deputy involved put out an all-points bulletin to be on the lookout for this case as if he was tracking the Hillside Stranger.”

Following the backlash against Gascon, his office released a statement that insisted the ongoing and heavy investigation into Legend’s case is “routine practice” for an investigation that would generate media interest.

“It is the routine practice for the Head Deputy of the Charge Evaluation Division to seek information on all cases generating media interest,” read the email.

“Emails such as these are issued pursuant to our media policy and sent, almost on a daily basis, especially where suspect identity is unknown.”

The 43-year-old All of Me singer first expressed his support for Gascon in 2020 when Gascon challenged then-L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey .

The man who allegedly attempted to steal Legend’s Porsche has since been arrested after trying to flee the scene. He was booked for the felony of attempted grand theft auto and is reportedly still in custody while being held on a $85,000 bail.